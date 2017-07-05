Next Hot Yoga opens doors in Key West

Michelle Gattuso had barely landed in Key West when she decided to open her own Bikram yoga business.
Gattuso, who moved to Key West in February, opened Next Hot Yoga in June, adding the second place offering the Bikram program on the island. Bikram, a 90-minute silent moving meditation in a series of poses named for its creator, includes a room heated up to a maximum 104 degrees.
“Much like steel, if you heat it up, people’s bodies become malleable,” said Gattuso, 43, a native of the San Francisco Bay area.
Next Hot Yoga shares studio space with Happy Body, 929 B Truman Ave., a business owned by Anne Walters that offers Pilates, barre and other classes.
“Anne has kindly opened her Happy Body doors and given Next Hot Yoga a temporary home, welcoming me into the yoga community of Key West,” Gattuso said. “There’s a homeless hot yoga community here in Key West that was sort of asking for another option.”
Gattuso tried Bikram for the first time in the 1990s and found out years later that it helped in rehabilitation from shoulder and knee injuries.
“It’s something my body really loves and it really works for me,” Gattuso said. “That’s why I believe so much in it. I have such a broken body and I have so many limitations.”
Gattuso has had many jobs over the years, from a corporate paralegal to a consultant manager and a dairy company taste-tester in Melbourne, Australia. She moved to Key West from West Palm Beach, where she landed after traveling and teaching yoga last year with stops in Rome, Madrid, Latvia and Delhi.
She never planned to start her own business until landing in Key West, where she taught briefly at Bikram Yoga, 927 White St.
A year ago this week, Gattuso was in the midst of a nine-week teacher training in India. Bikram turned out to be a healing experience. While in Rome last year she injured her knee, only to find that yet again Bikram helped.
“The less I practice, the more it hurts,” she said.
