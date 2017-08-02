Time for back-to-school shopping

Believe it or not, just like that, summer is nearly over and it’s close to back to school.
New teachers in Monroe County report Aug. 7, the rest on Aug. 9 and students start Aug. 16. That means the kids should start getting what they need for the classroom. And like in years past, the state has created what’s called a three-day tax-free holiday for school supplies. It runs from 12:01 a.m. Aug. 4 to through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 6. During that time, the sales tax is waived on a variety of goods.
Generally, clothing, footwear and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item are not taxed. Neither are certain school supplies selling for $15 or less and personal computers and certain computer-related accessories selling for $750 or less.
The tax holiday does not apply to any item of clothing selling for more than $60, any school supply item selling for more than $15, books that are not otherwise exempt and personal computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes. It also doesn’t apply to “any eligible items in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.”
The total price of items advertised as buy one, get one free or buy one, get one for a reduced price cannot be averaged for both items to qualify for the exemption.
Examples of tax-free items are backpacks, skirts, socks, composition books, legal pads, pens and pencils, and computer flash drives.
