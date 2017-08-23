Keys tourism board taps former research staffer to be new executive director

When Harold Wheeler, longtime director of the Monroe County Tourist Development Council, retires in September, he’ll be replaced by a former long-time TDC staffer.
Jessica Bennett, former research director for the TDC, finished interviews with the highest ranking of finalists during a special TDC meeting Tuesday at the Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club, a Hyatt Place.
Bennett was the TDC’s research director from 2004 to 2016. She left the TDC to become the “consumer insight” manager at Walt Disney World Parks and Resorts in Central Florida.
After Wheeler announced his retirement, she submitted her resume for consideration.
“I’m so excited to have Jessica back in the fold,” said TDC Chairwoman Rita Irwin. “Her expertise and knowledge of our destination make her an excellent leader for the TDC’s future.”
Bennett is scheduled to begin Sept. 18, about a week prior to Wheeler’s Sept. 26 retirement. Bennett has a master’s degree from Bentley University and a bachelor’s degree from Providence College.
She and two other finalists were interviewed Tuesday by the full TDC, the agency charged with promoting tourism to the Florida Keys. The fiscal year 2018 overall budget for the county’s array of tourism promotion efforts is estimated at $58.6 million.
Wheeler has guided TDC operations as marketing director for more than 21 years since being selected in April 1996 and announcing his retirement in June.
In a June 22 meeting to outline criteria for the TDC’s next top staffer, agency board members picked a search committee to review resumes from professionals interested in the job expected to pay from $150,000 to $170,000 annually. Wheeler earns $170,000 under his most recent contract.
Other finalists were:
▪ Stacey Mitchell of Key West. She has been director of sales for the TDC since 1999 and is responsible for department administration locally and internationally for three offices. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida.
▪ Richard Goldman of Ponte Vedra Beach. He has been the president and chief executive officer of the St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches Visitors & Convention Bureau since 2009 and manages a staff of 13. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida.
