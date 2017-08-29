Monroe County TDC earns top tourism awards

The Monroe County Tourist Development Council picked up five Flagler tourism marketing awards, including two top honors, Monday evening at the Florida Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Hollywood, Florida.
The TDC received two elite "Henrys" in the Radio and Out-of-Home categories. The Out-of-Home initiative was a month-long Washington D.C. -based transit station domination campaign created by Tinsley Advertising, the TDC’s ad agency, in 2016.
The TDC also secured silver and bronze awards, respectively, for Television Advertising and Direct Marketing.
The TDC was awarded silver honors in the Resource/Promotional Material – Consumer division for its 24-page "Keys Traveler" magazine created by NewmanPR, the TDC’s public relations agency, for the council's sales department.
"Receiving five awards is not only gratifying, but it's indicative of the excellent work being accomplished by our agencies and staff," said Harold Wheeler, the TDC's longtime director who is set to retire in late September. "The TDC has won Flagler Awards each year since the competition began."
Named after Florida pioneer Henry Flagler, the Flagler Award program is an annual statewide competition recognizing outstanding Florida tourism marketing. It was created by Visit Florida to honor the individuals and organizations that help position Florida as one of the top travel destinations in the world.
The 2017 awards are conferred on entries for work completed in 2016.
Comments