In the Keys, Irma ‘knocked out’ the tourism industry. Now, the race to recovery is on

More Videos

Tense police car chase in Puerto Rico 3:39

Tense police car chase in Puerto Rico

Pause
Trump feuds with Congresswoman over call to fallen soldier's widow 1:16

Trump feuds with Congresswoman over call to fallen soldier's widow

Lawmakers tour Miami-Dade juvenile lockup 1:35

Lawmakers tour Miami-Dade juvenile lockup

Trump addresses relationship with Congress, soldier deaths in Niger and more 3:07

Trump addresses relationship with Congress, soldier deaths in Niger and more

Miami Beach police chief holds press conference after woman is killed by officer 1:35

Miami Beach police chief holds press conference after woman is killed by officer

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listens to himself on coaching decisions 1:14

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listens to himself on coaching decisions

How to make money playing video games 2:10

How to make money playing video games

Goran Dragic about Gordon Hayward’s injury 3:30

Goran Dragic about Gordon Hayward’s injury

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie 0:39

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie

Banned books that shaped American literature 2:08

Banned books that shaped American literature

  • Tourist attractions in the Keys start to reopen after Hurricane Irma

    In the Florida Keys, where tourism is the top industry, local attractions and hotels are trying to open as quickly as possible to restart the region's economy. Attractions in the Middle and Lower Keys were impacted the most, while Key West and Key Largo were largely spared.

In the Florida Keys, where tourism is the top industry, local attractions and hotels are trying to open as quickly as possible to restart the region's economy. Attractions in the Middle and Lower Keys were impacted the most, while Key West and Key Largo were largely spared. Chabeli Herrera Miami Herald Staff
In the Florida Keys, where tourism is the top industry, local attractions and hotels are trying to open as quickly as possible to restart the region's economy. Attractions in the Middle and Lower Keys were impacted the most, while Key West and Key Largo were largely spared. Chabeli Herrera Miami Herald Staff

Business

In the Keys, Irma ‘knocked out’ the tourism industry. Now, the race to recovery is on

By Chabeli Herrera

cherrera@miamiherald.com

October 19, 2017 7:00 AM

Some residents call it the Irmanator: The roughly 97-mile stretch between Key Largo and Key West that traces the devastating path of Hurricane Irma, as she blasted through the Lower Keys and then seemed to grow bored with destruction further north.

Get past it and you’ll reach Key West, the tourism heartbeat of the Florida Keys, where damage is minimal, cruise ships are docking and tourists are trickling back in. But the drive down the Overseas Highway is no Key West. It’s a testament to Irma’s wrath, the breadth of her impact and the challenges that lie ahead for an island chain whose livelihood depends on cooperative weather.

Dronge image 2
Workers use front-end loaders to restore Sombrero Beach Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Marathon, Fla. Sunday marked the first day, since Hurricane Irma passed through the Florida Keys on Sept. 10, that Keys officials gave the green light for visitors to return to the island chain. While Key Largo and Key West were least impacted, other areas of the Keys, including Marathon, are still recovering.
Andy Newman Florida Keys News Bureau

At the entrance to Key Largo early this month, a white tarp draped over a Scuba Outlet truck tells Keys visitors the region is “OPEN,” an “Irma Survivor” and “#ConchStrong.” Near Tavernier, hand-less mannequins wearing Starbucks aprons and green hula skirts gesture to visitors that the coffee shop, too, is open. Debris piles, some with parts of boats or a chunk of a jacuzzi, are a roadside fixture. By Big Pine Key, the piles turn into mountains of detritus, looming at least 20 feet high and extending half a mile down the road.

The Keys hasn’t seen anything like Irma in modern memory, said Jim Bernardin, owner of Pines & Palms Islamorada Resort.

“This one ...is a different storm because the economic engine of The Keys is tourism and it’s just like getting knocked out by Muhammad Ali,” Bernardin said. “But we woke up.”

This one ...is a different storm because the economic engine of The Keys is tourism and it’s just like getting knocked out by Muhammad Ali — but we woke up.

Jim Bernardin, owner of Pines & Palms Islamorada Resort

Now the Keys is facing the mammoth task of regaining its former fitness as a robust tourism attraction. It’s crucial that it does: Tourism is a $2.7 billion industry in Monroe County, responsible for 60 percent of all spending and 54 percent of all jobs, according to the county’s Tourist Development Council.

Areas that were largely spared, including Key West and Key Largo, have already woken up from Irma’s blow. And throughout the Keys, power is back in most places and all 42 bridges are open. The entire Florida Keys region officially reopened to tourists on Oct. 1, a move tourism leaders hoped would pump enough money into the island chain’s rebuilding efforts before the crucial start of Fantasy Fest Friday, a massive 10-day costume festival in Key West that is the county’s biggest event of the year and concludes Oct. 29.

“Our residents rely on tourism dollars to live their life, to pay the rent and pay the mortgage and pay their bills. It was very important for us to get the economy jump-started again,” said Stacey Mitchell, director of the Tourist Development Council. “We need an economic shot in the arm.”

Scuba Outlet
A sign at the Scuba Outlet in Key Largo invites travlers back to the region. Key Largo and Key West were largely spared by Hurricane Irma.
Chabeli Herrera cherrera@miamiherald.com

Sporadic Reopening

From the Middle to Lower Keys, where damage was more severe, tourism has resumed in fits and starts.

Properties on the Atlantic Ocean side of the islands were hit the hardest and most will take several months before they’re able to reopen. Those on the Biscayne Bay or Gulf of Mexico side fared better, with some reopening despite some damage and others taking advantage of the low season to make upgrades to their properties.

One of the few places open in Islamorada is Bernardin’s Pines & Palms, located on the ocean side, which got pummeled by storm surge and high winds.

Pool Pines
The pool at Pines & Palms Islamorada Resort. Strong winds and storm surge from Hurricane Irma severely damaged oceanside properties in Islamorada.
Chabeli Herrera cherrera@miamiherald.com

Irma took to the resort’s pool like a bulldozer to a LEGO set, plowing through its foundation and rendering it a total loss. Also lost: docks, the roof in one room, another cottage — half a million dollars in damage in all. Six of 25 rooms were out of order early this month, with the others catering to first responders and a handful of tourists. Rates were two thirds the usual price the first week of October, at $120 a night.

As of that time, Pines & Palms had processed about $250,000 in cancellations, “a pretty [high] number,” Bernardin said. Reservations for this month and the next are still coming in, though.

“We are being brutally honest [with future guests]. It’s not pretty down here right now,” Bernardin said. “If you want a clean place to stay and you want to come down, you know we are here, but the last thing that I want to have happen is somebody come down here thinking it’s OK when it’s not.”

The problems are so widespread across resorts in the Keys that data analytics firm STR, which collects daily data in hotel markets across the world, couldn’t put out information on the state of the region’s hotel market for almost a month. In numbers released Wednesday, which only represent little more than half of all properties, hotels in the Keys were about 35 percent full in September. Room nights sold and revenue dropped about 45 percent last month, compared to the same time last year.

hotel open
A hotel near the Ernest Hemingway Home in Key West displays a plywood sign on Oct. 5 indicating the property is open.
Chabeli Herrera cherrera@miamiherald.com

It’s likely some hotels will miss reopening for the winter high season, which begins at the end of the year, altogether, said hotel expert Max Comess, an executive at Key West-based Johnson Resort Properties. Those that remain closed will probably not open until next summer.

Comess expects it will take until the end of 2018 for the Keys to reopen completely.

Places that are open will likely benefit from the lower supply, but they will also have to tackle the perception that there is total devastation in the Keys. Irma’s changing path meant some places got saved and others didn’t, but travelers thousands of miles away can’t discern between an almost untouched Key West and a bruised Islamorada.

“There is a lot of misinformation out there. I’m getting a lot of questions from overseas, people asking me if we are going to be open next summer,” Bernardin said with a dry chuckle. “We better be, if not, we are going to be in big trouble.”

Key West’s Boost

At the Southernmost point in Key West, the iconic painted buoy no longer indicates you’re standing 90 miles from Cuba — or at the Southernmost point in the continental U.S. for that matter. A large swath of white paint covers the half of the buoy’s decor that was worn off by colossal waves during Irma. The rest is a mass of faded black, red, white and yellow stripes.

“[It’s] a little worse for wear after Hurricane Irma but it should get painted shortly,” says a Conch Train driver to a packed bus of tourists as it bended around the Southernmost corner on a recent Thursday. “This is the Southernmost Point, we like all things Southernmost here.” The crowd cheers.

family splash
A group of tourists take a photo in front of the Southernmost Point Buoy in Key West on Oct. 5. The landmark, which was badly damaged by Hurricane Irma, was still drawing tourists who wanted to take pictures.
Chabeli Herrera cherrera@miamiherald.com

A gaggle of cruise tourists — off Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment of the Seas that docked in Key West that October morning — scuttle over to the buoy between crashing waves to snag a selfie.

Newlyweds Jeff and Meagan Sammons, of San Antonio, Texas, didn’t know what to expect from Key West following the passage of the storm, but they went ahead with the trip — their honeymoon — anyway. Royal Caribbean was the first cruise line to start docking in Key West after Irma beginning on Sept. 24.

“All things considered, I’d say [the impact] was pretty mild,” Jeff Sammons said.

That’s because it was mild — in Key West. Down the way, one of the island’s top attractions, the Ernest Hemingway Home, is open, as are most hotels and other attractions.

Hemingway sign
A sign outside the Ernest Hemingway Home in Key West on Oct. 5 indicates to potential visitors that the museum is open and fared well during Hurricane Irma.
Chabeli Herrera cherrera@miamiherald.com

“We don’t have our make-up on yet,” said Dave Gonzales, curator at the Hemingway Home, of Key West post-Irma. The buoy needs a serious paint job. Some chest-high piles of debris litter the streets. Plywood “open” signs are still up. But the museum opened quickly in late September anyway, Gonzales said, not for tourists, but for the Keys’ workers.

“[Our employees] were able to return to work, not in their normal capacity as a tour guide or book store employee, but everybody could return as a gardener. We brought everybody back, and as soon as they had their foot on the island, they had work,” Gonzales said.

In the long-term, keeping workers employed is, bar none, the biggest concern for the Keys. Before Irma, the island’s lack of affordable housing supply put the worker retention issue at near crisis proportions. Now, it’s even worse.

That was on Gonzales’ mind when he and his team set out after the storm, raking and cutting down limbs for a week to try to at least kickstart Key West’s reopening, and start paying employees who may live further north in the island chain and whose homes may have been severely damaged during Irma.

We need to drive this train again. We are that locomotive. We have a couple cars that are empty right now, but we are gonna get there. That’s very important and that’s why Key West is open.

Dave Gonzales, curator of the Ernest Hemingway Home in Key West

“We need to drive this train again. We are that locomotive. But that coal car behind that locomotive, that’s the cash income from tourism and we need to get that to be able to bring the box cars back on board — to bring Big Pine back on board, Sugarloaf back on board, Islamorada and Key Largo. We have a couple cars that are empty right now, but we are gonna get there,” Gonzales said. “That’s very important and that’s why Key West is open.”

Worker crisis

Robbie’s, an iconic restaurant, gift shop, fishing and tarpon-feeding marina in Islamorada, lost 12 employees because of Irma. Some lived in an apartment building in Tavernier that collapsed. Others returned to find their trailers contorted by the wind.

General manager Cailin Reckwerdt said Robbie’s, which reopened in late September, has taken on about 10 new employees displaced from places that won’t reopen for several months. The complex is running at near-normal operations after quickly rebuilding its dock.

Robbies Glass shop
Viviana De Toro, a saleswoman, adjusts souvenirs at the Glass Shop, one of several gift shops at Robbie’s in Islamorada, on Oct. 4. The restaurant complex reopened in late September after rebuilding its dock.
Chabeli Herrera cherrera@miamiherald.com

“We don’t want to lose our good people so we are trying to do anything we can to help them,” Reckwerdt said. “We took on everyone that’s come looking for jobs.”

Keys tourism leadership is also laser-focused on trying to keep workers above water. That’s not easy in a region that suffers from tight restrictions on development and where the real estate market is among the most expensive in the country. The islands opened to tourists three weeks ahead of its original target date (the start of Fantasy Fest) because, despite the hardships many residents are still facing, getting the economy back up was central to rebuilding, said Mitchell of the Tourist Development Council.

The council also has launched a $1 million advertising campaign to lure visitors back. The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners approved the use of another $1 million for capital projects to improve tourism-related facilities impacted by Irma.

We are 1
Local sand sculptor Marianne van den Broek unveils the “We Are 1” sculpture on the beach at the Casa Marina, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, in Key West.
Rob O'Neal

“If the residents need to fix up their homes, they are only going to be able to do that if they have a job to return to,” she said. “In an environment such as the Florida Keys, we are kind of like an outpost. It’s challenging when we don’t have outside impact and this just exacerbates that. Lodging- and tourism-related businesses that are in a financial position to do so are doing everything they can to maintain their workforce because they know how difficult it is to replace those people.”

Luckily, the Keys is also the benefactor of a loyal base of repeat visitors, several of whom are aware of the region’s dire need for incoming business.

Canadian couple Norm and Lesley Carter, who were staying in Key Largo and Key West early this month, were worried they wouldn’t experience the vacation they had spent months planning for. But then they remembered the cottage-rental business they owned in northern Ontario years ago, and moved ahead with their plans.

“We knew how much people depend on the tourism. When we didn’t have snow for snowmobiling, no one would come, so we just said, ‘Why don’t we just go, you know? Support?’ ” Lesley Carter said.

Employee wanted
A deli and souvenir shop in Key West puts out a sign looking for employees on Oct. 4. Many Keys businesses lost employees whose homes were destroyed in Hurricane Irma and can’t find alternate lodging in the Keys’ already expensive and limited real estate market.
Chabeli Herrera cherrera@miamiherald.com

The Keys is going to need that support for Fantasy Fest, an event that was created to be an economic boost at what historically is the slowest time of the tourist season.

“The whole premise was to raise revenues at a time of the year when it was really slow. How ironic is it that you fast forward 35 years later and the same holds true?” Mitchell said. “Fantasy Fest is going to be very important to the recovery of the Florida Keys.”

The event typically draws about 75,000 people, with festival goers staying as far north as Marathon, said festival director Nadene Grossman.

Grossman doesn’t expect that kind of turnout this year — three hotels in Key West won’t be open until after the Festival — but she does expect Fantasy Fest, which begins Friday, to draw a large crowd by the end of the event.

What reassures her? The hundreds of calls and emails she received after the storm were concerns about whether the Keys were even drivable or if Key West was destroyed. Now, those have faded as the message of an open Florida Keys was spread.

“As soon as we get going and the economy starts churning here in Key West, it will start to trickle throughout the Keys and we will all rise together,” Grossman said.

Ground Zero for Irma

On Big Pine Key, ground zero for Irma, the hopeful glow that is so pervasive elsewhere in the island chain is just a flickering light.

Big Pine looks like a conflict zone, home to hulking white Red Cross tents, military trucks and large FEMA relief signs. Whole walls have been ripped off some homes, the furniture still inside.

Debris 2
A large pile of debris by Big Pine Key on Oct. 5, the area hit hardest by Hurricane Irma, details the kind of damage the island suffered.
Chabeli Herrera cherrera@miamiherald.com

In one street corner, a TV is all that holds up the side of a small home that was shredded to bits of plastic. Across the street is a rainbow hill of broken kayaks — all that’s left of Bill Keogh’s 27-year business, Big Pine Kayak Adventures.

Before the storm, Keogh tied up his 140 kayaks — a vast collection that included vintage and modern models — as tightly as he could near two storage cottages on the edges of Old Wooden Bridge Fishing Camp, deep in Big Pine.

After Irma, 100 of them were gone, some being recovered as far north as Key Largo, about 70 miles north. Of the 40 that are left, 30 are salvageable, Keogh estimates. The few souvenir pink and green “Keep Calm and Drink Wine” T-shirts that somehow remained intact, even though the marina gift store around them was reduced to its foundations and a toilet, were hanging among a dozen survivor vessels.

Bill 3
Bill Keogh, owner of Big Pine Kayak Adventures in Big Pine, is hopeful that he will be able to attract his loyal clients back to Big Pine Key once his business is up and running again. Keogh has owned Big Pine Kayak Adventures for 27 years.
Chabeli Herrera cherrera@miamiherald.com

Keogh, a good-natured Captain and experienced tour guide, surveyed the damage with his 10-year-old Australian shepherd-yellow Labrador mix Scutter — “a good kayak dog” — early this month.

“I started on a trailer and meeting people on the waterfront, over on the other side of the bridge [to No Name Key] and then I grew bigger,” he said. “Looks like I am now back to a trailer — which is alright.”

Keogh plans to start again with a tablet, taking orders and then taking travelers out on kayak tours. He also wants to buy a charter boat, and then he’ll be able to get by with a dozen kayaks, he said. Maybe he can be in business by Thanksgiving.

One of Keogh’s concerns: That the surrounding tourism infrastructure won’t come back, too. Hotels rely on attractions to bring people back, and attractions rely on hotels to give potential clientele a place to stay. People will come back though, he says, because Big Pine offers something even Key West doesn’t have.

Bill 2
Bill Keogh, owner of Big Pine Kayak Adventures in Big Pine Key, surveys the damage to his 140-kayak fleet on Oct. 4. Keogh said he plans to reopen with a dozen kayaks and a charter boat by Thanksgiving.
Chabeli Herrera cherrera@miamiherald.com

“People come to the Lower Keys because they want the experience. This was the quiet, off-the-beaten-path part of the Keys. It will never lose that. We’ll always have that,” he said.

But some of what Irma took away, Irma will never give back. His pride was in his collection, the “Noah’s Ark” of kayaks, he called it, “two of those and two of these.” Those now belong to the wind.

“I’ll never get that back again,” he said with a shrug. “Nah, there is no way.”

Chabeli Herrera: 305-376-3730, @ChabeliH

Keys landmarks: What’s the status?

▪ The Moorings Village, Islamorada: Suffered considerable damage. The resort will not open at least until next year.

▪ Guy Harvey Island Resort, Islamorada: The Islander Oceanside Resort closed until further notice due to substantial damage; Islander Bayside Resort fared well and is open.

▪ Bud & Mary’s Marina, Islamorada: Damaged but open.

▪ Morada Bay Beach Cafe, Islamorada: Open; minor damage.

▪ Bass Pro Shops, Islamorada: Open.

▪ Tranquility Bay Beach House, Marathon: Open; some damage.

▪ Banana Bay Resort, Marathon: Suffered considerable damage. Open, but without the pool, cable and continental breakfast.

▪ Seven Mile Grill in Marathon: Closed. No other details have been announced.

▪ Little Palm Island Resort & Spa: Suffered extensive damage. No opening date has yet been announced.

▪ Hawk’s Cay Resort, Duck Key: Suffered considerable damage. No opening date has yet been announced.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tense police car chase in Puerto Rico 3:39

Tense police car chase in Puerto Rico

Pause
Trump feuds with Congresswoman over call to fallen soldier's widow 1:16

Trump feuds with Congresswoman over call to fallen soldier's widow

Lawmakers tour Miami-Dade juvenile lockup 1:35

Lawmakers tour Miami-Dade juvenile lockup

Trump addresses relationship with Congress, soldier deaths in Niger and more 3:07

Trump addresses relationship with Congress, soldier deaths in Niger and more

Miami Beach police chief holds press conference after woman is killed by officer 1:35

Miami Beach police chief holds press conference after woman is killed by officer

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listens to himself on coaching decisions 1:14

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listens to himself on coaching decisions

How to make money playing video games 2:10

How to make money playing video games

Goran Dragic about Gordon Hayward’s injury 3:30

Goran Dragic about Gordon Hayward’s injury

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie 0:39

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie

Banned books that shaped American literature 2:08

Banned books that shaped American literature

  • Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

    White-bearded Texan Richard Filip on Saturday won the 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days celebration that ended Sunday. The 71-year-old, a retired real estate franchise owner, triumphed over 152 other entrants in the contest’s final round.

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

View More Video