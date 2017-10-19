In the Keys, Irma ‘knocked out’ the tourism industry. Now, the race to recovery is on

More Videos 3:39 Tense police car chase in Puerto Rico Pause 1:16 Trump feuds with Congresswoman over call to fallen soldier's widow 1:35 Lawmakers tour Miami-Dade juvenile lockup 3:07 Trump addresses relationship with Congress, soldier deaths in Niger and more 1:35 Miami Beach police chief holds press conference after woman is killed by officer 1:14 Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listens to himself on coaching decisions 2:10 How to make money playing video games 3:30 Goran Dragic about Gordon Hayward’s injury 0:39 Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie 2:08 Banned books that shaped American literature Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Tourist attractions in the Keys start to reopen after Hurricane Irma In the Florida Keys, where tourism is the top industry, local attractions and hotels are trying to open as quickly as possible to restart the region's economy. Attractions in the Middle and Lower Keys were impacted the most, while Key West and Key Largo were largely spared. In the Florida Keys, where tourism is the top industry, local attractions and hotels are trying to open as quickly as possible to restart the region's economy. Attractions in the Middle and Lower Keys were impacted the most, while Key West and Key Largo were largely spared. Chabeli Herrera Miami Herald Staff

In the Florida Keys, where tourism is the top industry, local attractions and hotels are trying to open as quickly as possible to restart the region's economy. Attractions in the Middle and Lower Keys were impacted the most, while Key West and Key Largo were largely spared. Chabeli Herrera Miami Herald Staff