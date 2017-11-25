Upper Mat luxury condo project slated to open next year

A luxury oceanfront condominium development is scheduled to open on Upper Matecumbe Key some time over the course of next year.
Maison Residences is at 80639 Old Highway, alongside where the existing nine-unit Maison Matecumbe is located. According to promotional literature mailed out to prospective buyers this month, completion of the new 12-unit, three-building development is slated for 2018.
Representatives for the developer, Heaton Co. based in Palm Beach, could not be reached at press time Friday afternoon. But based on listings on several real estate websites, sales prices for the units begin at $2.2 million. According to the mailer, 33 percent of the units have sold.
The promotional literature states the “uncharacteristic retreat, Maison Residences, was designed from the onset to defy convention. Comprised entirely of new architecture, nothing of its kind has been constructed here in nearly 25 years, making it an extremely coveted offering.”
Three buildings will have four units each, with both three- and four-bedroom options, three and a half bathrooms, private elevators, and enclosed two-car garages. Units range in size from 2,440 square feet to 3,600 square feet.
“The homes come with a large, finished terrace. But because the units will feature 9-foot sliders, the living space can be extended out to include the terrace,” Kym Allenby of Maison Residences said in a statement. “And then the buyers can personalize the space with a fireplace, barbecue or cabinets.”
The property has 350 feet of private beach and an 80-foot-long “resort-style” pool, as well as a 155-foot-long “day dock,” according to the mailer. A day dock means boat owners must take their vessels out of the water at the end of each day.
Keys Contracting Services is the builder of the project, according to a Maison Residences press release.
Chris Gratton of Keys Contracting said in a statement that the units are being built with “smart home technology,” which he said “enables home owners to access various features remotely. Remote control security cameras can oversee the safety of your home from anywhere on the globe.”
The system also boasts features such as “timed lighting, brisk air conditioning, and personally selected music. The planned security system features remote access, so homeowners can check on the abode while they are away,” according to Heaton Co.’s press release.
