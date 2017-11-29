Sick of the grocery store? Chef offers meals via online delivery

If you’re tired of figuring out what to buy at the grocery store every week in order to prepare meals, an Upper Keys chef says she has the solution.
Desiray Pruett started Meals By Des (www.MealsbyDes.com) in July after 25 years working in the restaurant industry. Shoppers can scan the weekly menu, put their order in any time between Tuesday and Sunday, and have their meals delivered to their front door in an ice-filled cooler by the following Tuesday.
“After 25 years in the ever changing restaurant industry, I believe online meal delivery is where the future is going and so far I'm the only one in the Keys offering it,” Pruett said
Pruett says she changes the menu up every week and cooks vegan, vegetarian, paleo, healthy, gluten free, sugar free and “good old fashioned hearty meals and desserts.”
“Something for everyone, I hope,” she said. “Each week I offer unique, international and traditional dishes, offering mostly organic and some 100-percent organic ingredients. I support local by shopping right from the Keys Farmers markets and grocery stores. My motto is, ‘Eat like a Chef, don't work like one.’ I bring fresh meals with out all the expense, time and clean up. It's easy, online, convenient and delicious!”
The big seller so far, according to Pruett, is her pot pies.
“I offer them in different varieties and all ingredients are organic and made from scratch,” she said.
While delivery is only once a week, Pruett would like to go twice-weekly as word spreads about her business.
“Each week you go online to find a new menu, order and pay online and the meals are delivered to your door in a cooler. So, you don't even have to be home (we text you when your meals arrive). We offer free delivery from Ocean Reef to Islamorada. You have from Tuesday to Sunday at 11 a.m. to order for the following Tuesday delivery. Right now I am running 100 percent retention on new customers, but I hope to really see this grow.”
Go to www.MealsbyDes.com for more.
