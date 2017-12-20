New vape shop opens in Tavernier Towne

A Naples, Florida electronic cigarette and e-liquid store has opened a location in the Upper Keys in the Tavernier Towne shopping center.
Pelican Vapor set up its Tavernier shop after starting four years ago in Naples. The store is right next door to the B & B Tavernier Cinema 5 movie theater at the northern end of the mile marker 91.2 shopping plaza.
“We are proud and excited to be able to provide our local community an affordable, safer nicotine alternative,” owner Phil Reese said in a statement. “We promote harm reduction and work for a cleaner environment for all of the Florida Keys.”
Reese said his company, Pelican Vapor LLC makes and sells Pelican Blend Premium Eliquid, which “contain only the finest American made ingredients, no processed sugars or food colorings are added.”
Among the brands sold at the store are: Authentic Aspire, KangerTech, Vision, Smoktech, Innokin, VV/VW mods, atomizers, coils and “many more accessories.”
For more information, go to pelicanvapor.com.
