Print editions in Florida Keys to end as focus shifts to digital

The Keynoter and the Reporter, community newspapers in the Florida Keys, will cease print publication in March as news coverage shifts to a digital-only focus that will offer readers more frequent updates through the day as well as exclusive in-depth stories about life in Monroe County.
News and local advertising will continue to appear under one digital brand, FlKeysNews.com, with a focus on tourism, affordable housing, the environment, crime, and rebuilding efforts after Hurricane Irma. MiamiHerald.com also will feature coverage from the Keys.
The weekly Reporter and twice-weekly Keynoter are owned by the McClatchy Company and are subsidiaries of the Miami Herald Media Company. Print publication will end as of March 25, along with the e-editions of the Reporter and Keynoter. The Miami Herald will cease home delivery to the Florida Keys at that point as well.
“As a leading media company, we want to be at the forefront in this exciting era of digital delivery, providing readers not only with the most up-to-date news, but also innovative ways of presenting information,” said Alexandra Villoch, who as McClatchy's East Region publisher oversees both Keys papers and the Miami Herald.
Reporters will continue to be based throughout the Keys to keep track of developing news from Key Largo to Key West. They will bring readers the latest through their stories, video and photos continually posted to the web and social media.
“Our research shows that our Keys audience, like so many consumers, are shifting in ever-greater numbers to digital, mobile and social platforms,” Villoch said. “As we continue to review the balance between print and digital readership, we have concluded that we can be most effective in serving our Keys readers with our digital content.”
The Keynoter newspaper began publication in 1953. It was acquired by James L. Knight in 1956, co-founder of Knight Newspapers and what would become Knight Ridder. McClatchy purchased Knight Ridder in 2006.
Readers will be able to get the latest news from the Keys for free at FlKeysNews.com, or with a digital subscription to the Miami Herald or el Nuevo Herald. In print, the Miami Herald Neighbors South Miami-Dade section will feature expanded coverage of Keys news.
Q & A for subscribers
Q: What is happening?
A: As of March 25, 2018, printed delivery of The Keynoter, Reporter, Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald will end in Monroe County.
Q: Why is this decision being made?
A: Each year, more and more of our Keys readers are going online and on their mobile devices for the most up-to-date news and information. We have seen high double digital growth in our website and social media accounts. We constantly review the balance between our print and digital readership, and we have concluded that the most efficient way to serve you in the Keys is to offer our digital products.
Q: Can I get a refund for any credits currently in my account?
A: Current subscribers will be transitioned to a digital-only subscription package beginning March 26, so that they can continue to enjoy the latest local news and unlimited access to our digital products.
Q: Can I read e-Editions (replica) of the newspapers online?
A: As a subscriber, you have access to the e-Edition of the Miami Herald or el Nuevo Herald. The e-Editions of The Keynoter and Reporter will no longer be available after March 25; however, you have free access to the same news and information online at FLKeysNews.com.
Q: Where can I get local / Keys news?
A: You can still get the latest local news anytime, anywhere at FLKeysNews.com, or with a digital subscription to the Miami Herald or el Nuevo Herald. In addition, beginning March 29, the Miami Herald Sunday Neighbors South Dade section will feature expanded coverage of the Keys.
Q: Is The Keynoter / Reporter going out of business?
A: No. We continue our news reporting, advertising and publishing operations as normal, with the exception of print distribution. Now as always — especially as the Keys rebuild from Hurricane Irma — we are committed to providing our Monroe County readers with the accurate, timely and trustworthy news they have come to expect.
