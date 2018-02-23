Sonic Drive-In heads to Key West

The two tired, vacant buildings that once held a tire shop and a cafe next door to each other in the 2300 block of North Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West will soon be demolished to make way for a new Sonic Drive-In restaurant, which is set to open this fall.
Construction is expected to begin in about a month, the company said. The restaurant will have a double drive-through with 16 drive-in stalls and a patio.
Plans for the Key West location has one feature that reflects on the housing crisis throughout the Keys: Two affordable housing units will be built above the restaurant. The developer is Reel Developers, led by Harold Kessler of Key Largo and Bruce Levy of Boca Raton.
Better known as just Sonic, the brand is known for burgers, hot dogs and frozen drinks and has some 3,500 locations in 44 states. Sonic dates back to 1959, when its slogan was “Service at the Speed of Sound,” according to its website.
