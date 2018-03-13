Hotels continue reopenings after Irma, some have more to go to get back to full speed

Throughout the Florida Keys, nearly 80 percent of lodging units are back online after Category 4 Hurricane Irma struck Sept. 10, 2017, according to the Monroe County Tourist Development Council, which provided the following information.
In Key West and nearby Stock Island, 92 percent of all properties are open. Seventy-six percent are open in Key Largo, 63 percent in Marathon, 53 percent in Islamorada and 48 percent between the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge and Big Coppitt Key.
“We’re seeing demand return, helped by cold temperatures in the north,” said Jim DeKeyrel, director of sales for the TDC.
Key Largo
Ocean Pointe Suites is scheduled to reopen beginning March 30 with a restored private beach and a new over-the-water gazebo for weddings and events.
The Keys’ first adults-only, all-inclusive resort is to be unveiled this spring. The new Bungalows Key Largo is targeting an opening in May with 135 units, two pools and several restaurants and bars.
The former Hilton Key Largo is undergoing renovations to become the new 200-room Baker’s Cay Resort, a Curio Collection by Hilton, to open in the fall with 17,000 square feet of meeting space and pet amenities.
Islamorada
Islamorada Resort Co.’s 63-unit Pelican Cove Resort is partially reopened with 42 units. Its six-acre 54-unit La Siesta Resort & Marina also is open, although its five-bedroom house remains under renovation.
The company’s 150-unit Postcard Inn Beach Resort & Marina is scheduled to reopen in phases beginning mid-April with 14 new cottages. Postcard Inn’s Ciao Hound Italian Kitchen & Bar and Tiki Bar also are scheduled to reopen in April.
The 27-acre, 214-unit oceanfront Cheeca Lodge Resort & Spa is to reopen March 30 for the Easter weekend. Cheeca Lodge has undergone a $20 million renovation with a rebuilt 525-foot wooden fishing pier, redesign of its main lobby and all rooms, 4,600 square feet of meeting and function space, spa with seven treatment rooms and refurbished nine-hole golf course. A pool and tiki bar are to open in May.
The Chesapeake Resort has reopened 20 garden-view units and one pool. Its remaining 45 units and amenities, including beach accessibility, are to reopen by spring 2019. Guests have complimentary access to Islamorada’s Founders Park, open except for its athletic fields and golf range.
The Islander Bayside Resort is open with 25 two-story townhomes. Its 25-acre oceanside Islander Resort is to reopen this fall.
Marathon
On Duck Key, the 60-acre Hawks Cay Resort is to partially reopen March 16 with 100 villas and its spa, pool, kids’ activities center and Angler and Ale restaurant. The main hotel, with 177 guestrooms, is to reopen this summer.
In Key Colony Beach, the Glunz Ocean Beach Hotel & Resort has reopened with 51 units. A poolside tiki bar is open and the on-site Havana Jack’s Oceanside Restaurant and Bar is to reopen later this month.
In Marathon, a new 80-room Hampton Inn near mile marker 54 oceanside is set to open in mid-May. Another property being built oceanside, near the Seven Mile Bridge by developer Pritam Singh, is to begin opening in 2019. It is to feature 199 rooms, but its name has yet to be released.
Lower Keys
The Big Pine Key Fishing Lodge is open. On Little Torch Key, Parmer’s Resort has 43 units open, with only one remaining under reconstruction. Its kayaks and paddleboards are back on the property. Parmer’s is rebuilding its 90-foot beach and its dock and marina are undergoing restoration.
The four-unit Deer Run Bed & Breakfast plans to reopen by summer. Off Little Torch Key, Little Palm Island is to remain closed until 2019.
Key West
In Key West, all properties except three are open. The Havana Cabana Key West Hotel, the former Inn at Key West, is scheduled to open April 1. The Parrot Key Resort is to reopen by June 1. The Key West Bayside Inn & Suites is scheduled to open in the fall.
