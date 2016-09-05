Key Wester Gilbert dies, she ‘stirred things up’

Key Wester Constance “Connie” Gilbert, who was involved in numerous activities and events over the years, died Sunday, friends said.
Ms. Gilbert was born on Aug. 4, 1939. She was “a person who stirred things up in a good way,” friend Carol Tedesco said.
She reportedly suffered some kind of illness about a week ago.
She was active in the Keys chapter of the National Organization for Women and a recently appointed member of Key West’s Art in Public Places board. She participated in the Key West Writers Bloc, a group for authors. She has been honored by Equality Florida for her work on LGBT issues.
Details on a service were pending Monday.
