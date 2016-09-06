Key West commissioner stands alone in endorsing GM mosquitoes

Key West City Commissioner Margaret Romero wants her colleagues to endorse releasing genetically engineered mosquitoes in the Florida Keys.
But it’s unlikely anyone else on the seven-member commission right now will take any stand on the GM mosquitoes, whose proposed test release in Key Haven has been postponed until voters countywide get a chance to chime in on referendums on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Florida Keys Mosquito Control Board members have said they will take direction from the public on how they’ll vote over the scientific response to the threat of mosquito-borne illnesses such as dengue and the Zika virus.
Scientists from insect-control company Oxitec say their lab-created bugs reduced the population of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which carry Zika, by 90 percent or more in other areas where they were released, including Brazil. Zika causes flu-like symptoms and can cause birth defects in the newborns of pregnant women.
Commissioner Clayton Lopez said he has nothing against GM mosquitoes but isn’t ready to make it a Key West issue.
Mayor Craig Cates and Commissioner Jimmy Weekley recently said they’d rather wait until the Nov. 8 results. The referendums are essentially identical but one is for Key Haven residents only and one is for countywide residents voting on the Key Haven release.
Romero’s proposed resolution originated as a plan to rescind one passed in 2012 that forbid the biotech bugs from coming to Key West until further research and plans emerged.
The commission is set to vote Wednesday at Old City Hall, 510 Greene St., where the commission starts meeting at 6 p.m.
Romero’s exact words are to have the commission say it “supports the introduction of genetically altered mosquitoes to the Florida Keys.”
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments