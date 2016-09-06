Turtle Hospital marks 43rd release this year

Witnessing a sea turtle return to its natural habitat after a stay in the Marathon Turtle Hospital brings smiles to the faces of many.
That’s why turtle releases in the Keys are so well attended by visitors from near and far, and locals, of course. Tuesday morning was no different, as a large crowd gathered to witness the release of Cooper, a 75-pound male loggerhead turtle.
Educator Blair Haddix and her Marathon Turtle Hospital colleagues hauled Cooper out into the water and as he crawled out of the plastic bin, the crowd cheered.
Luckily, Cooper’s stay at the Turtle Hospital was short. He was brought in on June 18 following a boat-strike injury above his right eye. Haddix said Cooper also had parasites in his intestines and was anemic. After receiving medication for both the parasites and low red blood cell levels, he recovered quickly.
At 15, Cooper is considered a sub-adult. If he’s anything like a few of the other sub-adult turtles released by the Turtle Hospital, he’ll travel to the Dry Tortugas, popular among turtles for “good eats,” according to Bette Zirkelbach, hospital manager.
Seeing as how loggerhead turtles live to be about 50, Cooper has a lot of living left to do.
