From house to home, with a little help

In July 2015, Chris and Danielle Cameron wanted a house in Marathon, but found a home that fit their needs on nearby Big Pine Key.
They changed their minds after discovering the roof on the house would need extensive repairs, opting instead to search for a home in Marathon, where they really wanted to be.
“The only reason I was buying in Big Pine was the size of the house,” said Chris Cameron, a Marathon firefighter. “I said, ‘I don’t want to live in Big Pine Key. I want to be able to vote for my own City Council in Marathon.’ ”
Chris said he needed sufficient space, as his son Brian lives with him. Chris and Danielle are also expecting a child together. With affordable homes in high demand, they figured finding a place quick would not only be difficult — but expensive.
However, they did find one, a bank-owned foreclosure that multiple other people in Marathon wanted, as well. Chris said he knew they could afford the mortgage but might need help with closing costs and the down payment for the loan after the money they’d already spent on the house on Big Pine Key.
“I knew I could afford the mortgage, but thought we might need a little help getting into the house,” Chris said.
After hearing about Marathon’s First Time Homebuyer Assistance Program, which provides a $10,000 grant from the city to assist with the costs of buying a house within the city limits, Chris started asking city officials how to apply.
“I’ve never applied for any grants or funds like this, but we went through that process and it was probably the easiest thing I’ve done,” he said.
The Camerons closed on their 76th Street home in March at a cost of $311,000.
Applicants are required to work and purchase a home in Marathon, but city planners recently discussed the possibility with the City Council of opening the application pool to those who may want to live outside the city but who still work in Marathon. City Council members agreed to research options.
The program was instituted in 2010 by City Council and 23 grants have been extended to first time homebuyers, 10 of them in the last fiscal year.
“It’s basically a $10,000 loan that goes to the bank on your behalf,” said George Garrett, planning director. “If the property is resold or refinanced, the money has to come back to the city.”
The loan is forgiven if the homeowner remains in the home for 30 years.
Applicants must make 120 percent or less of the median income in Monroe County. According to Garrett, a single-income earner would need to make $72,150 or less per year in order to qualify.
For more information on the program, call City Hall at (305) 743-0033.
