Key West abuse shelter reopens

The Monroe County Domestic Abuse Shelter, taken over by a Miami-Dade County group in May when a state organization determined the Keys shelter couldn’t pay its bills, has reopened its 15-bed Key West shelter, the shelter’s board president said Tuesday.
But the 31-bed Marathon shelter is “temporarily closed for maintenance,” board President Jennifer Powell said in an e-mail. No re-opening date has been set. She said some of the Middle Keys shelter residents were moved to Key West and “others moved to other locations of their choice.”
An agreement between the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence (which oversees domestic abuse shelters statewide), Victim Response Inc. (The Lodge in Miami-Dade) and Monroe County’s shelter has Victim Response running the Keys operations.
“DAS is working hard to retool and strengthen our organization,” Power said in the e-mail.
In the most recent fiscal year, the Monroe County Domestic Abuse Shelter “provided 10,245 nights of emergency shelter to 277 domestic-violence survivors and their children,” Powell has said. “We have full confidence in The Lodge and are grateful that not one single day of critical services will be lost during this transition.”
