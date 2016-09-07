Key Colony budget hearing is tonight

The Key Colony Beach City Commission is proposing a slightly higher tax rate for the next fiscal year.
Commissioners will hold their first budget hearing tonight for the 2016-17 fiscal year, proposing a 2.230 tax rate, or $2.230 per $1,000 of assessed property value. If adopted, the owner of a $600,000 house will pay $1,338 in taxes for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.
The 2.230 proposed tax rate is .055 percent higher than the current rate. The rollback rate, the rate necessary to generate the same tax revenue as the current year, is proposed at 2.1136. The increase in tax on a $600,000 house, should the budget be adopted, would be $69.84.
The city has a proposed general fund balance of $2,861,825 for 2016-17.
Mayor Jerry Ellis said the city is preparing to spend $5 million on sewer-plant upgrades through borrowed funds, but the number is separate from the city’s general fund and not impacted by property taxes. Public safety and government services together are the highest expenses, Ellis said.
“When you add fire and emergency medical services, then the police department, it’s the single largest budget item at around $1 million total,” he said.
The proposed tax rate is projected to raise $1,388,083 in property taxes. Other expected revenue streams include licenses and permits and intergovernmental revenue. The road fund will produce $137,648, while infrastructure will produce $395,758 and impact fees will produce $12,443.
The budget hearing for Key Colony Beach is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. at the City Hall auditorium, 600 W. Ocean Drive.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments