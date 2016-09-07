City’s new budget stands at $171M as final hearings start

Key West city leaders will put the final touches on the new fiscal year’s $171 million budget, which takes effect Oct. 1, at two public hearings this month.
Just like they did last year, city commissioners want to avoid any increase on Key West’s portion of property tax bills by tapping three days worth of reserve funds — leaving 89 rather than 92 — and setting the tax rate at rollback, or $248 per $100,000 of assessed valuation. The rollback rate is the property tax rate needed to raise the same money as generated in the current fiscal year.
On a home worth $460,000, the owner would pay $1,145 in city taxes in 2016-17.
The total proposed annual budget stands at $171,197,349, according to the finance department’s latest report, which is about $23,000 more than what city commissioners left it at after a July budget workshops.
At the first hearing set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Old City Hall, 510 Greene St., city commissioners will take a vote on the proposed spending and the tax rate they set in July. By law, they can lower the rate but can’t raise it. The final budget hearing is Sept. 22.
Key West would generate about $15.2 million from the proposed tax rate for general operating expenses, which are largely salaries and benefits but also include running an overnight homeless shelter for about $434,000 this coming year. The rest of the budget comes from fees, grants and the like, and also includes capital.
This budget season, commissioners quickly approved cutting $159,686 that had gone to finance a second assistant city manager after Sarah Spurlock resigned to move back to the mainland where her family lives full-time.
For 2016-17, the city plans to spend $750,000 on street paving, $500,000 on renovating a building at Bayview Park for the Boys and Girls Club to use for its childcare program and $550,000 on improvements to Cozumel Park in New Town.
Also, the city plans to kick in $40,000 to pay for the Fourth of July fireworks display that for years has been paid for by the Rotary Club, and buy more bike racks.
Because of the Labor Day holiday, the commission will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
