Lobster bully netting draws scrutiny

Using a bully net to harvest lobster on a Florida Keys flat may be one of the oldest methods of catching a crustacean, but now state regulators are taking a new look at the practice.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board members, meeting Thursday in St. Augustine, will be asked to give agency staff direction on potential management actions for bully netting.
Bully netting is using a basket net at the end of a pole and a light to spot and catch lobster at night.
A perceived increase in commercial bully netting has raised questions about its effect on the overall harvest, concerns from longtime bully netters and protests from waterfront homeowners who find boats working through the night close to shore.
FWC staff, in a commission brief, notes “the potential for the bully net fishery to be used as a cover for illegal lobster harvest, especially if growth in the fishery remains unchecked.”
Art Jansik, a Middle Keys commercial bully netter, supports increased oversight.
“They absolutely need to take a look at it and regulate it,” Jansik said. “In the early season, you might see 40 or 50 boats out there. They seem like kids, and they’re out there all night.”
“I can’t imagine they all have [commercial licenses]. They’re literally killing the lobster down here,” Jansik said.
Rick Hill at Key Largo Fisheries says his fish house buys from “10 or fewer” commercial bully netters.
Netters’ harvests are significant in the early lobster season when newly placed lobster traps “are still bubbling” and have yet to start catching lobster, Hill said.
“I believe everybody should have a job and if that’s what they want to do, more power to them,” Hill said. “Bully netters are part of a viable, sustainable market for our retail customers.”
FWC staff suggested possible rule changes, including:
▪ Creating an open-access commercial bully net permit with a lobster endorsement.
▪ Requiring commercial bully net vessels to be marked with their bully net permit and lobster endorsement number.
▪ Prohibiting possession or use of trap pullers on bully net vessels, and outlawing scuba gear on a bully net boat unless the harvester also is a licensed commercial lobster diver.
State rules have imposed a number of lobster traps in the water and the number of commercial lobster divers.
No final action would be taken at this week’s FWC meeting, held at the World Golf Village Renaissance Resort in St. Augustine.
