State may take final vote on mutton snapper changes

New state rules for mutton snapper bag limits and size limits could be hammered out Thursday in St. Augustine.
A one-square-mile area off Key West known as Western Dry Rocks likely will be a prime topic of discussion as a possible reserve for spawning mutton snapper during the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission meeting.
“Support [from the public] for an area closure at the Western Dry Rocks spawning aggregation site varied by region, with little support from those who commonly fish the area,” says an FWC summary of workshop comments from around the state.
Conservation groups have advocated for the closed zone but FWC commissioners in June said they were reluctant to close Western Dry Rocks since several other fish species can be found there. Western Dry Rocks was described as the only known mutton-snapper spawning area in Florida state waters.
Riley’s Hump, another mutton-spawning area off Key West, lies in federal jurisdiction and has been closed to harvesting.
“I don’t think there’s support for that in Key West and the Keys at this time,” FWC Commissioner Robert Spottswood of Key West said of a possible Western Dry Rocks closure in the June session.
Commissioners could take action on mutton-snapper changes, including:
▪ Raising the minimum-size limit for harvested mutton snapper from the current 16 inches to 18 inches.
▪ A recreational daily bag limit of three mutton snapper per person, within the 10-fish snapper aggregate rule.
▪ Replacing the May through June commercial trip limit in state waters with a three-fish-per-person-per day limit from April through June (Atlantic state waters only).
▪ Setting a 500-pound commercial trip limit the rest of the year.
The FWC’s 2015 stock assessment for mutton snapper found the stock is not overfished, but the numbers are fewer than previously estimated. That requires a reduction in the annual harvest of about a third.
The Keys are “where the majority of mutton snapper harvest occurs,” the FWC says.
