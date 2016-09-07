Weekend keeps marine officers on the move

A long Labor Day weekend with good boating weather kept Florida Keys marine officers on the go.
“The weather cleared up so things stayed steady,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Bobby Dube, an agency spokesman. “It wasn’t as hectic as Memorial Day but our officers had to deal with some boating accidents.”
A woman suffered potentially serious injuries Saturday aboard a boat anchored at the Molasses Keys, off the Seven Mile Bridge in the Middle Keys.
The woman fell and crashed into a portable cooler that splintered, causing significant wounds. She was flown by air ambulance to a Miami trauma center to be checked for possible internal injuries. No identification information was available at press time.
On Monday, a woman suffered back injuries while riding a personal watercraft in Atlantic Ocean waters off Key Largo. Her daughter, also riding a PWC, reportedly ran into her mother’s vessel from behind. Additional details were pending investigation.
A 24-foot open fisherman boat sank around 2:30 p.m. Monday off Tavernier. No one on board was injured, and a marine salvor recovered the vessel. Cause of the sinking was undetermined.
Derelict vessel arrest
A crackdown on owners of derelict vessels continues, with FWC officers filing charges Monday against an inmate at the Monroe County jail on Stock Island.
Craig S. Dieter, 49, was being held pending dozens of counts of identity theft and fraud. New counts were lodged when it was determined Dieter had used his brother’s identity to register a boat in Key West Harbor, the FWC says. The boat, now sunk, has been declared a derelict vessel.
The FWC said Deputy James Hager, a Lower Keys marine officer with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, played a key role in identifying Dieter as the actual owner. Bonds on Dieter now exceed $150,000.
Numerous conservation arrests were made over the long weekend, mostly for lobster violations, Dube said.
Two Homestead brothers, Javier Morales-Molina, 39, and Alfredo Morales-Molina, 41, were arrested Sunday on counts of lobstering inside the Card Sound Lobster Sanctuary, off North Key Largo. Javier Morales additionally was charged with interference with an FWC officer.
