Detention order vacated in cocaine smuggling case

A federal judge has reversed a detention order for a Miami man accused of conspiring to smuggle 32 kilograms of cocaine into Key Largo from the Bahamas in July.
U.S. District Judge Lurana Snow ordered Mario Brand, 31, held without bond until his trial on federal cocaine smuggling and conspiracy charges. Brand and two other men are accused of sailing on a Grady White from Freeport in the Bahamas to Key Largo on July 14 with the cocaine on board.
The men then transferred the contraband to a crew on a flats skiff, who ditched the drugs in the mangroves while being chased by federal agents, according to a July 15 Drug Enforcement Administration arrest affidavit.
A law enforcement source said all three men on the Grady White were arrested, but Brand is the only one charged so far, according to court documents. Snow vacated her July 22 detention order on Sept. 2, and Brand posted 10 percent of a $100,000 bond, co-signed by his girlfriend.
Brand could not be reached for comment. His attorney, Patrick Trese, has not returned multiple emails and phone calls seeking comment, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the DEA also will not comment on the case. So it’s not clear why Snow allowed bond.
In her detention order, she listed several reasons why the mobile mechanic should not be allowed out of lockup before his trial, scheduled for late October, chief among them the mandatory-minimum 10-year prison sentence he faces if convicted.
“The defendant has little incentive to appear for trial and must be deemed to be a flight risk,” Snow wrote in July.
Before invoking his right to remain silent, Brand, according to the DEA arrest report, told agents he was offered $14,000 to serve as the Grady White’s on-board mechanic during its trip to and from the Bahamas. The boat, according to state Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles records, belongs to Carlos Leopoldo Alvarez, 29, from Miami-Dade County.
DEA agents in the Bahamas received a tip that the boat was heading to the Keys with the drugs on board and alerted U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in South Florida.
Brand’s trial is scheduled for Oct. 31 in front of U.S. District Court Judge K. Michael Moore at the Key West federal courthouse on Simonton Street.
David Goodhue: 305-440-3204
Comments