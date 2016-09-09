Hearing Tuesday in Tavernier murder case

A hearing is scheduled Tuesday to determine if the state’s evidence against Jeremy Macauley, the man accused of murdering a Tavernier couple in their home last October, is strong enough to hold him without bond until his case goes to trial.
Monroe County Circuit Judge Luis Garcia scheduled the entire day Tuesday for the hearing. But Macauley’s attorney, Ed O’DonnelSr., said he likely won’t need that long to counter the state’s evidence against his client.
“Judge Garcia gave us all day, but I don’t think we’ll need all day,” O’Donnell said Thursday. The hearing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at the Plantation Key courthouse on High Point Road off the bay side of mile marker 88.8.
The hearing is a continuation of a July session where the lead detective on the case, Vince Weiner, described the scene at the Cuba Road home of Tara Rosado, 26, and Carlos Ortiz, 30, the day after they were shot to death. Police and prosecutors say Ortiz was targeted because he was trying to extort money from Macauley, 33, over a large haul of cocaine the charter fishing mate reportedly found floating offshore some time in the summer of 2015.
According to Weiner’s reports, Ortiz wanted more money from Macauley for a fledgling tattoo and smoke shop the two owned together, or else he was going to tell the police about the drugs. Prosecutors say Macauley was driven to and from the Cuba Road house by Adrian Demblans, 34, who is charged with accessory after the fact of a capital offense.
A grand jury indicted Macauley in March on first-degree murder and armed robbery charges. Both men pleaded not guilty and could go to trial by November.
Rosado’s three young children were home the night of the murders and stayed in the house with the bodies until they were noticed by a next-door neighbor the day after. Police say the shootings happened around 10 p.m. Oct. 15. The neighbor saw the children in the front yard after 2 p.m. Oct. 16.
State Attorney Catherine Vogel’s office is not seeking the death penalty. Vogel’s opponent in her re-election bid, former state attorney Dennis Ward, said her office erred by missing the 45-day deadline prosecutors have under changes made to the death penalty law in March to inform defense attorneys they’re seeking the ultimate sentence.
Vogel counters the case lacks aggravating factors needed by law to justify a death sentence — factors that outweigh mitigating circumstances that played into a defendant committing a capital crime.
