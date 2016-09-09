Celebrating 71st Victory over Japan Day

Vintage military vehicles ringed the building, and rows of American flags lined the entrance. Inside, friendly Army-Navy rivalry banter rang back and forth.
An Army WAC was singing numbers from a USO show. It all seemed as if attendees were transported back in time to the 1940s as Victory in Japan Day was celebrated with a luncheon honoring World War II veterans at the Florida Keys Elks Club last Friday.
"After a disappointing turnout at Memorial Day services this year, I decided to drum up some support for our veterans," said John Felso, the driving force behind this luncheon.
So, he rallied the troops at the Elks Club. Volunteers decked out the hall in red white and blue, sent out the invite to all local veterans, making sure to find all World War II vets, and cooked up a three-course meal. They got Eva Joyce to come and sing her USO show in World War II WAC, or Women’s Army Corps, outfit, moved in the military vehicles courtesy of the Monroe Marauders, raised the flags, invited the public, and finally, showed the veterans a grand afternoon.
Some of the several World War II veterans who attended shared their war stories:
"When you see [German] soldiers just wandering along the Autobahn, as far as the eye can see, you know the war isn't going to last much longer," said Claude Plyer. Plyer was in the Army, served as a "replacement" who went from outfit to outfit as needed.
"I moved so much, half the time I didn't know where I was," he said.
One day, Gen. George Patton himself asked Plyer whether he could drive a tank. "If it can move, I can drive it," replied Plyer. His 90-year-old clear blue eyes twinkled at the memory. Nowadays this North Carolina native is a Keys resident and operates a tree farm in Homestead
Mel Johnson, 94, was an Army Air Corps navigator on a B-17 that was shot down over Berlin.
"Once in German prison camp, they didn't bother us much, but we were always hungry. They would feed us a soup that tasted like grass", Johnson said.
"Some Russian soldiers liberated us after about six weeks, but they didn't know what to do with us and they didn't have much rations either,” he said. "We heard there was an American unit about 50 miles away, so five or six of us decided to walk there. It took three or four days, and thank God they hadn't moved.”
After returning to the U.S., Johnson went to college and became a chemical engineer in his home state of Michigan. He moved to the Keys in 1988.
Machinist Mate, Refrigeration First Class Sam Del Vecchio spent much of World War II with the Navy in the south Pacific keeping the air conditioning and refrigeration on the USS Dayton running smoothly.
"We mostly stayed offshore. We had 6-inch guns that fired from five or six miles offshore," Del Vecchio said. "We were about 500 miles away from the first atomic bomb blast."
"We stopped at one island that the Japanese had abandoned and there were piles and piles of rifles just laying around. The officers let us each take one. I still have mine,” he said.
With a spring in his step and mischievous smile, the ever-young Del Vecchio, 90, now lives in the Keys and his older brother, who is also a World War II vet, lives in Fort Meyers.
At 87, Louis "Woody" Woodman was the baby of the group. Woodman was in the 1st Infantry Division, fighting in Germany.
"I was maybe 17 or 18 when I signed up. I got into a bit of trouble and the judge suggested I enlist, so I did," Woodman said. " I got out in '47, but soon re-enlisted, stayed in for 20 years. I went in as a corporal and left a tech seargent.”
He now lives in the Keys and is member of the Elks CLub.
Felso said he only wished his two friends, known as Pearly and Juicy, had made it to the celebration.
"Juicy , who got his name because he was the most accurate gunner in the air, passed away about a week ago. Pearly died last year," Felso said.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that ther are more than 600,000 World War II veterans still living n the US, about 65,000 in FLorida alone. Sadly, they also estimate that about 430 of them pass away each day.
After a good meal and some lively conversation, Mel Johson walked toward the exit of the Elks Club and stopped to say :"thanks, it was a really nice party" to Felso. Outside, he paused in front of one of the vintage jeeps and grinned proudly for a photo before walking off to his own car.
Victory in Japan Day, September 2, 1945, marked the official end of World War II when the Japanese delegation came aboard the USS Missouri, anchored in Tokoyo Bay, to sign a formal peace treaty with the Allies. Fighting had ceased two weeks earlier on Aug. 14, 1945, and this date is sometimes called VJ Day as well.
