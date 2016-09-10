Bug board approves tentative budget, tax hike

Florida Keys Mosquito Control District commissioners seemed to understand Wednesday night that they had run out of both time and options to prevent a 41 percent countywide tax hike.
Most commissioners kept somewhat quiet when it came time to discuss the 2016-17 preliminary budget and resulting tax hike at the meeting, except for Jill Cranney-Gage.
“This is insane. I know it looks easiest to move forward with our original schedule, but we have to think about all the people we’re affecting here,” she said.
Cranney-Gage was referring to the tax hike as a result of two new planned adjacent buildings on Big Coppitt Key. The maximum cost of the buildings is $4.56 million plus other fees, bringing the total to about $6.3 million — the reason for the tax hike and total proposed budget of $15.4 million.
A public hearing and vote on the final budget is scheduled for this coming Wednesday. The budget must be adopted by Oct. 1.
The need for new buildings arose following the city of Key West’s decision not to renew the district’s lease of a city-owned building on Stock Island. Currently, 36 employees work in the Key West offices. Most are field inspectors and four are accounting employees.
Cranney-Gage said she wanted to move forward with the chemical building and garage but seek rental options for the accounting employees. With the exception of Tom McDonald, the other commissioners disagreed and voted down the motion to seek rental options.
Commissioners approved a tentative tax rate of $67.01 per $100,000 of assessed property value. The current rate is $50.19 per $100,000. Commissioners also voted not to designate $200,000 for a fund called Other Post Employment Benefits. The savings of $200,000 brings the 41 percent tax hike down by roughly .05 percent.
Commissioners unanimously approved the budget and tentative tax rate.
The board will hold a regular board meeting at Mosquito Control, 503 107th St. bayside, Marathon, at 3 p.m., on Wednesday. The final budget hearing will be held at 5:05.
