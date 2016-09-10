Money for Lower Keys animal shelter gets narrow county OK

A $1.5 million allocation toward a new Stock Island animal shelter survived a 3-2 vote Tuesday at the Monroe County Commission’s first formal hearing on its new budget.
Commissioners Danny Kolhage and Sylvia Murphy voted against the spending — $750,000 in the 2017 fiscal year and another $750,000 penciled in for 2018 — out of concern over rising construction costs countywide.
As the county prepares to rebuild almost all the structures at the Plantation Key Government Center within the next few years, costs for that project alone could hit $30 million, staff has estimated.
“That’s a major project that will almost certainly cost more than we think it will, and we’re going to have to fund that,” Kolhage said Tuesday, urging staff to focus on building the reserve budget for several planned construction projects.
County Administrator Roman Gastesi told commissioners the Florida Keys SPCA, which holds county contracts to provide county animal-control service in the Lower and Middle Keys, has raised the $6 million it pledged to rebuild the aging and undersized Stock Island shelter. But the SPCA needs an additional $1.5 million to cover building costs, which have soared to $7.5 million because of the construction boom that raised prices.
SPCA executives have described the existing shelter as “literally crumbling.” Frequent flooding at the site requires staff to put smaller animals in elevated cages to avoid drowning the pets, they said.
The county provided property for the new shelter location, Murphy said. The SPCA “told us they had the money and only needed the land,” she said. “Apparently they don’t have the money for the building they want. They should bring down the size of the building.”
Mayor Heather Carruthers and Commissioners George Neugent and David Rice supported Gastesi’s recommendation that even with the higher cost, the county was “getting a good deal” with a reliable service provider.
Dottie Moses, president of the Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowners Associations, asked commissioners to commit additional money toward improvements at the county’s new Rowell’s Waterfront Park on Key Largo.
“It’s open but it looks sparse,” Moses said, suggesting Tourist Development Council funds as a possible money source. Commissioners said when committing $5 million to buy the eight-acre bayfront site, it was acknowledged that additional work at Rowell’s would be limited for the near future.
Commissioners and staff also continue to work on revamping Monroe County’s self-funded health insurance plan covering about 2,200 county workers and their dependents. Increasing costs of medical services indictate the county may have to allocate more money from the general budget toward the fund while also raising insurance deductibles and costs for county workers.
Many employees at a special Tuesday meeting appealed to the county to limit rate hikes. Staff and commissioners said extensive efforts have found few alternatives.
About two dozen Monroe County Sheriff’s Office employees attended a Thursday comment session with commissioners in Marathon. Detective James Norman was the lone Sheriff’s Office speaker, touching on pay scales and employee retention.
The overall budget for the unincorporated county and countywide services, now standing at $456.9 million ($323.8 million for operations; $133 million for capital improvements) will have its final hearing at 5:05 p.m. Monday at the Harvey Government Center in Key West.
Property tax rates are scheduled to come in below the rollback rate. Mayor Heather Carruthers said Thursday that needs and costs could increase in the 2018 fiscal year. “It’s going to be a lot tougher in the next go-round.”
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments