Slight rise in taxes included in tentative city budget

Four out of five Marathon City Council members are in favor of a slight tax hike for fiscal year 2016-17.
During Thursday night’s budget hearing, Mayor Mark Senmartin said most homeowners he has spoken with are not opposed to paying $60 more in city taxes to beef up reserves. That would be the tax increase for the owner of a home valued at $300,000 should the tentative tax rate of 2.5 mills, or $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value, be approved. The current rate is 2.3 mills.
The proposed budget for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1 is $15,833,200,
The owner of a $300,000 house would pay $750 in city taxes next year if the proposed 2016-17 rate remains unchanged. Marathon’s taxable value of land is $2.16 billion for the upcoming fiscal year. The city expects to collect $5,240,822 in city taxes. The rest of the money comes from licenses and permits, intergovernmental revenue, charges for services and the like.
In next year’s proposed spending plan, the biggest expenditure is $4.7 million for fire and emergency services, followed by policing services at $2.28 million. The next costliest budget items is parks and recreation at $1.79 million.
Council member Dr. Dan Zieg voted against the tentative budget and presented two sharpened pencils to Jennifer Johnson, finance director from Bishop Rosasco & Co, the city’s finance firm, urging her to take one last look.
“If we could bring the millage down to 2.45, I’d be happy,” he said. The other council members cited a need to increase the reserve fund in order to be self-sufficient for six months in the case of a natural disaster.
The final budget hearing will be held this Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the main Marathon fire station at Florida Keys Marathon International Airport.
