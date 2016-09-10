Crystal Cove exit raises questions

It’s a “fairytale” to think the owners of recreational vehicles and other vehicles will comply with an exit-only rule when the former Crystal Cove Resort in Marathon is redeveloped in the coming year, according to one nearby resident.
Harry W. Caplan, who owns four oceanfront properties on 50th Street, said his neighbors, a mixture of both young and old, have voiced their concerns over future plans for Crystal Cove’s renovation into an RV resort.
Jim Saunders of Bay View Homes explained to the Marathon City Council in August that the 7.7-acre lot near mile marker 50 bayside could see new life when it becomes a 28-lot RV resort. Also, 46 affordable housing units would be built and up to 7,700 square feet of commercial property would go up in the third phase, with a completion date of June 2018.
Saunders also explained that a landscape buffer zone would exist near the RV park’s exit on 50th Street and that it would be an exit only.
“The drive opening creates a 30-foot-wide opening which violates the 15-foot buffer requirement between commercial and residential spaces,” Caplan said.
Aerial views of the project show a narrow exit, which Saunders said would be 20 feet wide and would be available for use by only five of the 28 RV sites located in the section of the resort closest to the water. The other RVs would exit via a turnaround that leads back to U.S. 1.
“The exit is limited access only and it’s not for the housing. It’s only for the RVs and only being used for the five RVs,” Saunders said on Thursday.
Caplan said there should be a 15-foot buffer so the residential street is not impacted, but Saunders said examples of all of the buffers were included in the presentation given in August. “This meets all the boundary buffer requirement,” he said.
A final vote by City Council members will take place at their meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Marathon Government Center, 2798 Overseas Highway bayside.
