Mutton harvest lowered but fishing spot stays open

Mutton-snapper bag limits will be trimmed Jan. 1 but Western Dry Rocks off the Lower Keys will remain open to fishing.
The minimum size limit on mutton snapper, a species caught primarily in Florida Keys waters, will be raised from the current 16 inches to 18 inches, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission decided Thursday in St. Augustine.
Rule changes that take effect Jan. 1 include a recreational five-fish daily limit on mutton snapper throughout the year. A previous version of the rule change would have limited it three mutton snapper per day.
One of the most debated proposals in the Keys was a possible closure of Western Dry Rocks to protect mutton snapper at a well-known spawning area of about one square mile. The concept earned support from some conservation groups but the Keys anglers most directly affected generally opposed any closure.
“The commission discussed but did not pursue special management actions for Western Dry Rocks,” an FWC spokeswoman said.
New rules on commercial harvest of mutton snapper include a a 500-pound trip limit for most of the year, July through March in Atlantic state waters. During the April-through-June spawning season, commercial harvesters will be held to five mutton snapper per person per day.
“Though mutton snapper is not overfished or undergoing overfishing, the 2015 stock assessment indicated that the population is smaller than previously estimated,” the agency said of the need for additional rules.
In other action of Keys interest, the FWC board gave staff direction to prepare potential new rules for commercial bully-netting of lobster.
“Bully netting, while one of the earliest methods of commercial lobster harvest, is not managed with any type of effort limitation,” FWC staff reported. “This lack of a limited entry program has allowed a number of new participants to enter the fishery in recent years when the price of lobster has been high.”
Currently the bully-net fishery is open to those with a commercial saltwater-products license and a lobster endorsement. That could be changed to include a specific bully-net endorsement, although no limits on the endorsements were discussed.
“Any kind of commercial endorsement helps professionalize the industry, reducing the number of people trying to get more lobster than the recreational limit allows,” said information officer Amanda Nalley. “It also lets the FWC get a better idea of how many people are bully-netting commercially.”
In November, a more detailed plan will be presented to the FWC board members for review.
Bully-netting is the technique of catching lobster from a boat using a net attached to pole. Harvests take place at night when lights show lobster walking in shallow water.
