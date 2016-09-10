Marathon Health Center expanding in former Salvation Army building

The space once used for a Salvation Army Thrift Store in Marathon is being revamped as part of the Marathon Health Center, meaning the number of clients expand widely.
A dumpster sitting at Charlotte Avenue and 2855 Overseas Highway, near mile marker 48.5 oceanside, is full of construction materials from concrete restoration on the building that’s connected to the Marathon Health Center’s present location.
That’s according to Tiffani Helberg, vice president for communications and development for Community Health of South Florida Inc., which owns and operates Marathon Health Center. Primary care, pediatric, dental and behavioral services have been provided in the Marathon location for seven years. There is also a pharmacy in the building.
“We were awarded a federal grant for $1 million from the Health Resources and Services Administration to expand our dental and behavioral health services,” Helberg said. “Once the expansion is done, we’ll have both facilities joined and there’ll be a much larger waiting area as well.”
The goal is to serve an additional 1,800 local patients per year after the expansion, Helberg said, and construction will hopefully be completed by December 2017. In 2015, she said, the health center saw 2,496 “unduplicated” patients. From Jan. 1 to Aug. 31 this year, it saw 1,934 patients.
“The insured can come to us and we also have patients who have no insurance. We offer them a sliding fee scale for all of these services,” Helberg said, adding that 20 employees work in the Marathon facility and more will be hired following the project.
Community Health of South Florida Inc. is headquartered in Miami and operates 11 health centers, all in Florida.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments