Keys FWC mechanic named agency’s best of the year

A Keys marine mechanic on Thursday was named the 2016 employee of the year at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
David Broughton was presented the foundation’s 2016 Rodney Barreto Employee of the Year Award. It’s named for Barreto, a Miami resident and Key Largo homeowner who served on the FWC board for years, including as chairman.
Broughton has worked in Monroe County since 1999 and joined the FWC in 2014. Besides keeping the boats operating well, he works “to improve the morale of officers and command staff in the south region where he is employed,” the agency said in a prepared statement.
“When officers are unable to be on the water due to prolonged equipment problems, their ability to do their job is negatively affected and so is their morale,” said FWC Regional Commander Maj. Alfredo Escanio. “When boats are out of service for weeks or months at a time, our officers can’t do their jobs. David has been a tremendous force in ensuring this doesn’t happen.”
The FWC says Broughton has reduced the wait time for repairs to patrol vessels, volunteered to perform work that had previously been outsourced and completes jobs in a fraction of the time that was previously required.
“His efforts are singularly responsible for a significant improvement in morale along with an increase in efficiency, professionalism and activity, all due to his ability to keep the fleet patrolling,” the FWC said.
