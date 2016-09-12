Keys clerk of the court and comptroller deleted public records following election defeat, county attorney says

Monroe County’s comptroller and clerk of the court deleted work emails and shredded public documents days after losing her bid for reelection in the August primary.
Monroe County Attorney Bob Shillinger said in an interview Sunday that “under 200” emails were deleted from the clerk’s office server. County staff members were alerted two days after the Aug. 30 primary election when they mysteriously began receiving automated receipts about emails that in some cases dated back to 2014. Clerk Amy Heavilin was narrowly defeated by challenger Kevin Madok in the Aug. 30 Republican primary.
Shillinger stated in a press release Monday that Heavilin also fired Lanigan & Associates, an accounting firm that helped the county prepare financial statements for the county. She wrote to John Keillor of Lanigan & Associates that her office would not renew the contract “for budget reasons as well as my loss in the primary election yesterday.”
Shillinger threatened to ask Gov. Rick Scott’s office to suspend Heavilin if the contract to Lanigan & Associates was not immediately renewed, county public information officer Cammy Clark said.
Shillinger also demanded that the clerk’s information-technology consultant issue an assurance to Monroe County that all public records have been preserved.
Heavilin did not return an emailed request for comment.
Shillinger said in the press release that Heavilin is cooperating with the county’s investigation, and that neither destroying the public records or not renewing Lanigan & Associates’ contract “were intentional violations.”
“The Clerk began addressing these concerns immediately, including taking steps to renew the contract with Lanigan & Associates and providing assurances from her IT consultant that all public records had been preserved,” Clark said in a statement.
Madok faces Democrat Ron Saunders in November.
