U.S. 1 to get loud with thousands of bikes

A great American road trip awaits motorcyclists participating in the 44th annual Phil Peterson’s Key West Poker Run, set for Thursday through Sunday. Riders on up to 10,000 bikes are expected to travel from mainland Florida to Key West along Overseas Highway.
The event is staged through Peterson’s Harley-Davidson of Miami, 19400 NW 2nd Ave., and Peterson’s Harley-Davidson South, 19825 S. Dixie Highway. Online registration is accepted at www.petersonsharley.com.
Upon registering, each participant receives a poker sheet and can purchase a weekend parking band. Drivers of cars and trucks also can participate in the run. Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Poker Run participants can ride from Miami to Key West, stopping at designated points along the Overseas Highway to draw cards.
Entrants who draw the 10 best poker hands are eligible to play in a winner-take-all round of Texas Hold ’Em, competing for $10,000 cash. The high-stakes round is set for 11 p.m. Saturday at Rick’s Bar/Durty Harry’s, 202 Duval St.
A section of lower Duval and Greene streets is to be closed to car traffic and open only to motorcycles and pedestrians during much of the Poker Run, so bikers with weekend parking bands can park on the street to display their bikes.
Other attractions include a Thursday night Upper Duval bar stroll, vendor village, welcome party, custom bike show, Biker Bash and street party, tattoo contest, blessing of the bikes and live entertainment at Key West watering holes.
The Poker Run is a fundraiser for the Diabetes Research Institute and charities of the Key West Sunrise Rotary Club. Events conclude Sunday with a biker brunch at the Two Friends Patio Restaurant, 512 Front St.
