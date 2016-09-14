County workers face health insurance changes

A possible hike in health-insurance costs for Monroe County government employees literally moved some to tears during meetings this month.
The county’s self-insurance plan that covers about 2,200 workers and their dependents was forecast to have a $3.4 million deficit for the coming year due to higher medical costs, Monroe County Commission members heard from staff executives.
That raised the prospect of higher employee contributions and higher deductibles for the workforce that includes the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Fire Rescue.
The county’s insurance plan was the dominant topic during the budget sessions.
Mayor Heather Carruthers said insurance-rate increases could be higher than the county’s cost-of-living and merit pay raises. “We’re taking it away,” she said.
By Monday’s final budget hearing, staff presented a revised financing plan that generally leaves leaves employee and retiree contributions the same. Deductibles for emergency-room visits will be higher.
“We support it and can live with it,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay told commissioners Monday.
“It’s a better proposal than last week, and we support it,” union representative Rebecca Roberts said.
However, spouses with access to their own employee insurance plan but who prefer the county plan may have to pay significantly more. Under one scenario, a married couple with two children could see their premium rise from $701 to 1,207 if the spouse has alternative insurance but prefers to stay on the county plan.
County employee DeeDee Harnish choked up when describing how forcing her husband to use his employer’s costly health plan could mean a $14,000 reduction in the family annual income. “The brunt we’re having to take on is too great,” she said.
County Administrator Roman Gastesi said the employee-spouse situation does not affect many staff families but where it does, “it’s really hurting us” on costs.
Commissioners convene at 9:45 a.m. Monday at the Marathon Government Center for a special meeting to finalize details of the insurance plan.
