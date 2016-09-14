County sets $456.9M budget for new fiscal year

A new Monroe County budget that includes $6.7 million for a new Marathon library and $1.75 million for a toll-by-plate system at the Card Sound Bridge in Key Largo won approval Monday.
Monroe County commissioners finalized the $456.9 million budget for fiscal year 2017 on a unanimous vote at a special hearing at the Harvey Government Center in Key West. Commissioner Danny Kolhage missed the hearing.
Owners of a Florida Keys home with a taxable assessed value of $300,000 will pay about $1,061 in property taxes under the the county’s aggregate millage rate of 3.536.
The rate is marginally below the rollback rate, which is the millage needed to collect the same amount of dollars for the unincorporated county and countywide services as in the current fiscal year.
“We are very fortunate our strong local economy continues to support our public projects and governmental operations,” County Administrator Roman Gastesi said in a statement. Monroe County has come in under rollback in six of the past eight years, he said.
Taxable property values in the Keys this year increased to $23 billion, up about $1.4 billion, according to a county financial summary.
The county budget oes not include property taxes for municipalities, the Monroe County School District, the South Florida Water Management District and other special taxing districts.
Property taxes will generate $80.1 million, about 18 percent of the total Monroe County budget and operations. The balance comes from sales taxes, charges for services, grants and long-term bonds, among other sources.
Only a handful of public speakers offered thoughts on the budget during two formal hearings and Monday’s meeting this week. Most speakers were county workers concerned about changes to the county’s self-insured healthcare program that was facing a $3.4 million deficit.
Notable budget items include:
▪ A $15 hourly minimum wage for county employees, costing $260,000 to cover increases for 93 county workers.
▪ A $133 million budget for capital-improvement projects that include about $33 million for wastewater projects, $21 million for bridge and road work and $3.9 million for parks and beaches, repairs to courthouses and $5 million to purchase a Stock Island seafood house to protect working waterfront for commercial fishing.
▪ Budgets of $54.9 million for the Tourist Development Council; $56.2 million for the Sheriff’s Office; and $17.8 million for Monroe County Fire-Rescue, Emergency Management and TraumaStar air rescue.
▪ Residential garbage and recycling pickup will drop from the current $404 annually to $386.
