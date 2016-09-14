Hospital remains in the hot seat as board explores whether it can call the shots

The Lower Florida Keys Hospital District, which leases land to Key West’s sole hospital, will hire outside lawyers to determine just how much power it has when it comes to overseeing the for-profit Lower Keys Medical Center.
In a 6-1 vote Monday after a meeting on Stock Island that stretched 3.5 hours, the district board agreed to spend an estimated $10,000 to $20,000 to have independent counsel render a legal opinion over whether the board can hire and fire doctors and set the prices for medical services.
“You’re the last word,” said Richard Payne, a Key West city commissioner and retired judge who delivered a presentation citing legal language he insists gives the hospital district authority over its tenant.
Lower Keys Medical remains under fire by patients, doctors and city leaders who have tasked their city attorney to come up with options on what they can do to respond to criticism of poor services and fraudulent billing practices.
Opinions in the room Tuesday varied over how much muscle the hospital district can flex in running LKMC rather than simply acting as a landlord holding a 30-year lease for the land. The lease has 13 years left to go.
Landlords can’t always tell tenants what to do, said Cara Higgins, a Key West attorney who serves as the district’s liaison to the corporate giant Community Health Systems, which runs the 167-bed acute care facility on Stock Island and claims it’s the city’s largest employer with 500 on the payroll.
But Payne said the district has more power than it realizes.
The hospital district is an independent special district under Florida law, created in 1967. It has taxing powers but doesn’t use them these days.
Stephen Pennington, the hospital’s interim CEO sent in after longtime CEO Nicki Will’s abrupt exit in July, promised the board Monday to respond to the community’s criticism. He added he expects to be in town for some time as the company searches for a new leader.
“We’re being very picky,” Pennington said, praising the staff but admitting the administration at LKMC needs to step up.
“We’ve got to do a better job as leaders,” Pennington said, adding the he considers his staff his “little brothers and sisters who need leadership.”
Dr. Elias Gerth, however, said little has changed at the hospital with Will’s exit.
“If you'd put Hitler in there instead of Nicki, the staff would have been happier,” Gerth said.
The board’s dissenter Tuesday was Neil Call, who said hiring outside lawyers will be far more costly than $20,000.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
