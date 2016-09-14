City Hall grand opening is Thursday

The official end of a planning process that took nearly a decade will be celebrated at Marathon City Hall Thursday morning.
At a 10:45 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony, city officials and employees will join at the newly constructed 15,000-square-foot City Hall that cost $5 million.
A 3,456-square-foot meeting hall is part of the building. It also includes about 9,700 square feet of office space and a 1,700 square-foot lobby. The contractor was Pedro Falcon Electrical Contractors of Big Pine Key.
City administrators worked out of trailers for almost 10 years on the site of the new building, joined by Building, Planning and Code Department employees eight years ago. Construction began in December 2014 and employees were able to start working at the new City Hall in mid-June.
“It was definitely built with the environment in mind,” City Manager Chuck Lindsey said. He and George Garrett, deputy city manager, are working on details for electric charging stations for the city’s three hybrid vehicles.
“We are required actually by law to be a green building,” Garrett said.
The City Council has been holding meetings at the county-owned Marathon Government Center since 1999 and will hold its first meeting in the new City Hall chambers on Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m.
“We are also working on getting on television, either by piggy-backing on the county channel or working on the possibility of our own channel. The reason why we’re still exploring options is we want to be as fiscally responsible as possible and we want to do it right,” Lindsey said.
Marathon City Hall is near mile marker 52 at 9805 Overseas Highway oceanside. The city’s website is www.ci.marathon.fl.us.
