Macauley denied bond, to remain in jail until trial

A Monroe County Circuit Court judge ruled Tuesday that prosecutors have enough evidence to keep the man accused of shooting dead a Tavernier couple in October in jail without bond until his yet-to-be-scheduled first-degree murder trial.
Judge Luis Garcia said the State Attorney’s Office’s “met its burden” with the evidence it presented against Jeremy Macauely, 33, during a Sept. 13 bond hearing.
Macauley’s attorney, Ed O’Donnell Sr. said he has at least six more witness depositions to take before he’s ready for trial. O’Donnell said the state’s case against his client “defies logic.”
“If this is what they have, I don’t think the jury has to make up its mind,” he said during closing arguments Tuesday.
O’Donnell also said the state’s evidence leads more to the man charged with being the getaway driver the night of the murders than it does to Macauley.
The sister of victim Tara Rosado — who was 26 when she was killed Oct. 15, 2015 — said Tuesday that “the relief is unbelievable” following Garcia’s ruling. Kate Farley also said that she wants Macauley’s boss, charter boat captain Rick Rodriguez, brought to justice since prosecutors and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives say his vessel brought to shore the large cache of cocaine that was at the root of the murders.
“I would like to thank the prosecution for the time and effort spent in keeping the defendant behind bars. Guilty or innocent, no one as close to the situation as he and his associate were should be released prior to trial,” Farley said in a statement. “I hope to see the captain held accountable for his obvious culpability in all of this, and we just keep praying for justice for our girl. We miss her every day, and nothing will weaken our resolve as a family.”
Rodriguez has continually denied any involvement in the crime or knowledge about what Detective Vince Weiner said was between 14 and 15 kilograms of cocaine that Macauley found offshore while mating on Rodriguez’s Seahorse charter boat, docked at the Whale Harbor Marina. He has never been arrested, despite Weiner calling him Tuesday the “provider” of the cocaine.
Macauley distributed the cocaine to several of his associates to sell, Weiner said.
O’Donnell said there is not a “scintilla of evidence” that Rodriguez had anything to do with the drugs. O’Donnell said his client does sell drugs, and he does not dispute that Macauley possessed a large amount of cocaine at the time of the murders. But he said Macauley likely made up “this ridiculous story about all this cocaine floating around the ocean” to protect his real supplier.
Rosado’s boyfriend, Carlos Ortiz, was shot along side her around 10:30 p.m. that night. Rosado’s three young children were alone with the bodies until about 15 hours later when they were spotted outside by a next door neighbor. Prosecutors say the motive for the killings was to shut up Ortiz, who was attempting to extort money from Macauley by threatening to go to the police about the drugs.
The day before Carlos Ortiz was felled by a single bullet to the head inside his Cuba Road home, he sent repeated text messages to Macauley and Rodriguez threatening to turn them in over the cocaine. Ortiz demanded money for his silence, Weiner, the lead detective in the case, said Tuesday.
According to texts Weiner read in court, Ortiz was trying to convince Macauley and Rodriguez that he was a regular police informant, threatening to tell on them to his “handler,” meaning police officer in charge of undercover informants. Weiner said Ortiz was never an informant for the Sheriff’s Office.
“He was using it as a ploy to extort Jeremy Macauley,” Weiner told Assistant State Attorney Erika Isidron.
In one text to Rodriguez, Ortiz wrote: “You think all these fishermen are going to keep their mouths shut.... I got your mate on a skewer.”
The cell phone
Ortiz, who was business partners with Macauley in a tattoo and smoke shop, was using a cell phone video as leverage that shows Macauley posing with what police say is the cocaine and bragging about all the money he was going to make in proceeds. The video was shown in court Tuesday.
The texts continued into Oct. 15. At 9:24 that night, Macauley sent a photo to Carlos showing cash, with a message stating, “Los [Carlos], 6,800.” Weiner said this meant he would give Ortiz $6,8000, which was half of the money the two put into the tattoo shop.
Around 9:30 p.m., Macauley texted Ortiz saying he could meet him after he put his children to sleep. A couple of minutes later, Ortiz responded by asking Macauley if he wanted to meet at the Cuba Road house or at the tattoo shop. According to cell phone records, Macauley then placed a 20-second call to Adrian Demblans, the man prosecutors say drove Macauley to and from the murder scene. Demblans, 34, is charged with accessory after the fact of a capital offense. He, too, has pleaded not guilty. Both men were charged and arrested in March.
At Tuesday’s hearing, prosecutors showed security camera footage shot from the home next to Ortiz’s house. Weiner said it shows Macauley get out of a 2013 Toyota RAV 4 driven by Demblans, greet a waiting Ortiz and walk into the house, from where the figure shown in the video emerges about four minutes later and gets back into the vehicle. Macauley shot Ortiz and Rosado while inside, prosecutors say.
The Toyota briefly pulls away from the house, then stops. The driver, who police say is Demblans, gets out of the car and walks to the front door of the house, Weiner said, to close it. The car then drives away.
O’Donnell argued there is no way anyone can make out from the grainy footage, which even Weiner said was “not the greatest quality,” who is shown in the video.
But Isidron said the video clearly shows Ortiz outside his house waiting for someone at the same time text records indicate Macauley agreed to meet him. Prosecutors are also relying on testimony given by Demblan’s roommate, who owned the RAV 4 and said she lent it to Demblans that night. She said she saw Macauley get into the Toyota’s passenger seat.
But O’Donnell counters her testimony was given in February 2016, more than three months after the murders, and nothing else places his client near the scene of the crime. Macauley’s wife, Nikki Mansueto, told police her husband never left their home at mile marker 105 that night. A cell phone tower on Lake Surprise near Macauley’s house also “pinged” his phone around the time of the murders.
“There’s no evidence that puts him anywhere else than where his wife said he was,” O’Donnell said. Macauley lives about 12 miles north of where Ortiz and Rosado lived.
Weiner said technicians with AT&T, Macauley’s cell phone provider, told police that pinging is not a reliable method of tracking someone’s phone, especially in the Keys, which “are linear” and towers are “not able to triangulate calls.” AT&T also told Weiner that a tower can maintain a ping on a phone that is no longer near that particular tower.
The murder weapon
O’Donnell also blasted the state’s version of who owned the murder weapon at the time of the killings. Macauley bought the Colt .45 caliber pistol in June 2015 that a crime lab linked to each single bullet that killed Rosado and Ortiz. But two witnesses showed police texts Macauley sent them with photos of the weapon just weeks before the murders. He texted them the photo because he was trying to sell the gun or trade it for another weapon.
O’Donnell, while cross examining Weiner, said Demblans could have ended up with the gun since no one saw Macauley with the firearm after the September 2015.
“Clearly, he has a desire to sell or trade this firearm, specifically to Adrian Demblans,” O’Donnell said.
The gun was found by a snorkeler in November 2015 in the canal under the Ocean Bay Drive Bridge in the Key Largo subdivision of Port Largo off mile marker 100 in Key Largo. Ortiz’s iPhone was found in the same canal. Demblans’ girlfriend told police she took him to that spot between February and March, he told her, so he could look for a bracelet. He had scuba gear and an underwater metal detector.
The girlfriend, who O’Donnell labeled at the hearing “a dyed-in-the wool junkie,” told police Demblans was visibly upset he emerged from the canal empty handed. She also said she overheard Macauley on the other end of a cell phone conversation asking Demblans if he found the weapon, to which Demblans replied “no.”
The canal is about a half mile from where Demblans was living at the time, and seven miles from Macauley’s house.
“Adrian Demblans, who goes after it, knows where he threw it, precisely,” O’Donnell said. “And if it wasn’t for a snorkeler, probably would have found it.”
