September 17, 2016 9:15 AM

Leadership marks 25 years

Leadership Monroe County is in its silver anniversary this year and on Thursday unveiled Class 25.

Leadership Monroe is a seventh-month program in which participants are immersed in everything Florida Keys, learning about Keys history, the criminal-justice system, the environment, tourism, business and more. It’s a comprehensive overview of the Keys for county leaders or those on leadership tracks. Class 25:

▪ Lindsey Ballard, executive administrator to County Administrator Roman Gastesi.

▪ Kate Bauer-Jones, chief executive of the United Way of the Florida Keys.

▪ Darrell Birkhimer, director of distribution operations for the Florida Keys Electric Cooperative.

▪ Mike Card, firefighter/paramedic with Marathon Fire Rescue.

▪ Wendy Coffman, assistant manager, CenterState Bank.

▪ Steven W. Cook, owner, the Art Studio in Marathon.

▪ Theresa Faber, commercial loan officer, Centennial Bank.

▪ John Gallant, owner, Blue 9 Realty in Islamorada.

▪ J.C. Holmes, director of imaging services, Mariners Hospital.

▪ ▪ Donatella Kelly, sheriff’s executive aide, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

▪ Chuck Licis, cordinator, Take Stock In Children.

▪ Chuck Lindsey, Marathon city manager.

▪ Kristen Livengood, writer and photographer.

▪ Barbara Neal, Monroe County Land Authority Advisory Committee.

▪ Derek Paul, lieutenant, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

▪ Jennifer Powell, Marathon “group leader.”

▪ Jolynn Reynolds, compliance and planning manager, Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority.

▪ Stuart Strickland. owner, property maintenance company.

▪ Lisa Thornhill, “guest experience” manager, Cheeca Lodge & Spa.

▪ Angie Walterson, assistant vice president, First State Bank of the Florida Keys.

▪ Maryann Warren , broker/associate, Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate.

▪ Chris Todd Young, executive director, Habitat for Humanity of the Middle Keys.

The opening session is Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in Key West, focusing on tourism and the economy.

