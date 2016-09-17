Leadership marks 25 years

Leadership Monroe County is in its silver anniversary this year and on Thursday unveiled Class 25.
Leadership Monroe is a seventh-month program in which participants are immersed in everything Florida Keys, learning about Keys history, the criminal-justice system, the environment, tourism, business and more. It’s a comprehensive overview of the Keys for county leaders or those on leadership tracks. Class 25:
▪ Lindsey Ballard, executive administrator to County Administrator Roman Gastesi.
▪ Kate Bauer-Jones, chief executive of the United Way of the Florida Keys.
▪ Darrell Birkhimer, director of distribution operations for the Florida Keys Electric Cooperative.
▪ Mike Card, firefighter/paramedic with Marathon Fire Rescue.
▪ Wendy Coffman, assistant manager, CenterState Bank.
▪ Steven W. Cook, owner, the Art Studio in Marathon.
▪ Theresa Faber, commercial loan officer, Centennial Bank.
▪ John Gallant, owner, Blue 9 Realty in Islamorada.
▪ J.C. Holmes, director of imaging services, Mariners Hospital.
▪ ▪ Donatella Kelly, sheriff’s executive aide, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
▪ Chuck Licis, cordinator, Take Stock In Children.
▪ Chuck Lindsey, Marathon city manager.
▪ Kristen Livengood, writer and photographer.
▪ Barbara Neal, Monroe County Land Authority Advisory Committee.
▪ Derek Paul, lieutenant, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
▪ Jennifer Powell, Marathon “group leader.”
▪ Jolynn Reynolds, compliance and planning manager, Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority.
▪ Stuart Strickland. owner, property maintenance company.
▪ Lisa Thornhill, “guest experience” manager, Cheeca Lodge & Spa.
▪ Angie Walterson, assistant vice president, First State Bank of the Florida Keys.
▪ Maryann Warren , broker/associate, Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate.
▪ Chris Todd Young, executive director, Habitat for Humanity of the Middle Keys.
The opening session is Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in Key West, focusing on tourism and the economy.
