Lower Keys building axed from bug board budget

In the final hours of budget planning, Florida Keys Mosquito Control District commissioners voted down a spending plan that would have resulted in a 41 percent tax hike.
At the board’s Wednesday meeting in Marathon, commissioners debated for two hours over two new adjacent buildings on Big Coppitt Key. The buildings were going to cost a total of $4.57 million plus other fees, bringing the total to about $6.3 million.
Commissioners agreed on the necessity of a garage and chemical room at a cost of $2.84 million. An operations building would have cost $1.73 million and was voted down in the final budget hearing.
The need for a new buildings arose following the city of Key West’s decision not to renew the district’s lease of a city-owned building on Stock Island. Currently, 36 employees work in the Key West offices. Most are field inspectors and four are accounting employees. Those four will now work out of three modular trailers at a total cost of $155,000 with a square footage of 2,160 feet.
The savings bring the budget down by $2 million from the proposed budget of $15.4 million. Commissioners approved a total budget of $13.4 million with a tax rate of $58.31 per $100,000 of assessed property value. The current rate is $50.19 per $100,000. The rollback rate, the rate necessary to generate the same tax revenue as the current year, is 22.7 percent.
Commissioners Bill Shaw and Stephen Smith expressed disappointment over “wasted” time and money involving staff hours and the architect’s administration building plans. Designs that were already certified for the building will have to be recertified for the trailers through Monroe County at a cost of $500,000, according to construction manager Bill Sprague of B.W. Sprague Consulting Services Inc.
“I think it’s the worst example of team work in long-range planning I’ve ever seen,” Shaw said of the board’s decision. “If I were a contractor, I’d just throw my hands in the air and walk away.”
There was also discussion of the projected three-year lifespan of the trailers, as predicted by Financial Director Bruce Holden.
“We’re going to spend $155,000 and hook up water and electric, and it’s good for a three-year period? God forbid we have a storm,” Smith said.
Commissioner Jill Cranney-Gage expressed optimism that the buildings would last longer, as evidenced by other entities using trailers for work.
In the final budget vote, Shaw voted against the adopted budget.
Director
The board also approved Andrea Leal as executive director, pending certification approval from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Leal has worked for the Mosquito Control District for 13 years as operations director and entomologist and will take over for Michael Doyle, who led the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District and moved on to a job in North Carolina earlier in the month.
“This is certainly well-deserved for Andrea, but my question is whether we are doing a disservice by doing this right away,” said Chairman Phil Goodman, who voted against the appointment. “We’ve got to be sure we have a world-class leader leading and I’m just wondering if it would be better for her if we do the search to see how many qualified people are out there.”
The other commissioners said morale has been on the rise among employees since Leal took over as interim director in August and that more than half of the employees under her direction had emailed the board in support of her promotion.
“She’s more than qualified,” Shaw said.
