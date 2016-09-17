Council approves city budget

There will be a slight tax hike for Marathon property in fiscal year 2016-17.
The tax increase for the owner of a home valued at $300,000 will be $60 after the Marathon City Council approved a tax rate of 2.5 mills, or $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value, on Thursday night. The current rate is 2.3 mills.
Mayor Mark Senmartin said a huge amount of debt had been paid down this past year, “which was really needed,” but the reason for the increase is to beef up reserves in order to be self-sufficient for six months in the case of a natural disaster.
The budget for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1 is $15,833,200.
“We’re going to need more staff down the line. The citizens want more services and that costs money, so $60 more on the taxes is more than fair and I’m agreeing to this thing,” said council member Bill Kelly.
The owner of a $300,000 house will pay $750 in city taxes next year. Marathon’s taxable value of land is $2.16 billion for the upcoming fiscal year and the city expects to collect $5,240,822 in city taxes. The rest of the money comes from licenses and permits, intergovernmental revenue, charges for services and the like.
The biggest expenditure is $4.7 million for fire and emergency services, followed by policing services at $2.28 million. The next costliest budget items is parks and recreation at $1.79 million. General fund expenditures also include $103,220 for insurance increases and new City Hall expenditures.
Council member Dan Zieg voted against the budget and John Bartus was absent.
