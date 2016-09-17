Crystal Cove traffic issue resolved

Sometimes, the squeaky wheel gets the grease. Those who live on 50th Street in Marathon know it to be true after Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.
Six people who live on the street came before council members and the redeveloper of the Crystal Cove Resort to voice their opposition to an exit on their street from the future 28-lot RV resort.
They were all in support of the derelict resort being redeveloped but opposed the RV egress on their narrow road. The 5.78-acre lot near mile marker 50 bayside will also be the site of 46 affordable housing units and up to 7,700 square feet of commercial property, with a completion date of June 2018.
The exit would have been available for use by five of the 28 RV sites in the section of the resort closest to the water. The other RVs would exit via a turnaround that leads back to U.S. 1.
Developer Jim Saunders of Bay View Homes brought forth an option to put a gate at the exit on 50th Street, but the idea was shot down by the residents.
“Unfortunately, I have zero faith that the assurances given will be restricted to the RVs or a few cars,” said Harry W. Caplan, who owns four properties on 50th Street. Caplan also spoke of a blind neighbor who routinely walks up and down the street and a mother who walks with her three children often.
“I think we have a way to get rid of the gate,” Saunders said, using a laser pointer on the site plans and pointing to certain RV sites that will be moved. He said drainage could be manipulated to create space for the RVs to use a turnaround and exit onto U.S. 1.
Mayor Mark Senmartin said he would like George Garrett, deputy city planner, to speak with the state Department of Transportation about the possibility of widening the U.S. 1 exit and entrance in order to prevent RVs from “coming in too hot or too slow.”
Pool
Council members also discussed the Aug. 30 nonbinding referendum asking residents if the city should get into the business of building and operating a municipal pool. Of those who voted, 865 were in favor of the pool, just four more than voted no.
“I think it would be fair for us to say there is contention on both sides regarding a community pool,” said council member Michelle Coldiron.
She suggested creating a committee comprising volunteers in Marathon and throughout the county who have expertise with swimming pools. “Let’s try to find some resources that could help us come up with what costs would be involved if we could do a public/private partnership,” Coldiron said.
Council members unanimously agreed to bring suggestions for the committee to next month’s meeting.
The City Council will hold its first meeting in the new City Hall chambers on Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m. Marathon City Hall is near mile marker 52 at 9805 Overseas Highway oceanside.
