More concrete work raises cost for Card Sound Bridge repair

The cost of keeping the Card Sound Bridge in good repair will jump by $726,253 after an ongoing repair project uncovered additional needs.
“Additional areas of [concrete] spall repair have been identified as well as additional splicing of file on the fender system,” says an engineering report to Monroe County.
A change order, if approved by Monroe County commissioners Wednesday, will raise total costs of the project to about $3.7 million, says a report to the commission. That is still below early costs estimates of more than $5 million but bids came in lower than expected last year.
The Florida Department of Transportation funds about 75 percent of the Card Sound Bridge project costs under its Small County Outreach Program. The bridge-repair work that started in mid-February will extend into early 2017. Effects on traffic have been described by county staff as minimal.
The bridge, 47 years old, provides one of only two vehicle routes from the Florida Keys to the mainland. The arching bridge, just over a half mile long, received a "sufficiency rating" of 56.6 after a February 2014 inspection. A rating below 50 qualifies a bridge as structurally deficient.
The repair work targets problems with "concrete spalling, cracking and delaminating on the bridge deck, railings, columns and bents."
Most of the newly discovered faults are with spalling , a term used to describe concrete that cracks or flakes because of heavy stress, extreme weather conditions (including high heat) or improper installation.
“Basically it’s more of the same type of repairs and greater quantities of material,” county engineer Judy Clarke said.
The county’s additional cost was pegged at $181,563. Tolls for using the bridge pay the county’s share of the bridge repair.
In another Card Sound Road project underway, the county is moving toward installing a toll-by-plate system to replace the Card Sound toll booths. A report to the commission on the $1.75 million plate plan will be presented to county commissioners at Wednesday’s meeting at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center, mile marker 102 on Key Largo. A tentative timeline for the toll-by-plate project could see installation work begin next August, Clarke said.
