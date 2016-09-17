Lower Keys charity store may have to move from Big Pine home

A Big Pine Key building that serves as a fundraising “ReStore” for Habitat for Humanity may be beyond the point of restoration itself.
A June inspection revealed multiple structural problems in the two-story, 12,000-square-foot building owned by Monroe County since 2004. An initial cost estimate for initial repairs came in at $570,000, and inspectors could not reach several areas of building.
“We didn’t expect the report to find the building that it’s in the condition it’s in,” said Mark Moss, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Key West and the Lower Florida Keys.
“The continual income from ReStore is critical to our ability to provide affordable housing to residents of the Lower Keys,” Moss said. “We’re not arguing with the report but that leaves us with a big decision on what needs to be done.”
Habitat for Humanity has leased the building near mile marker 30 from the county for $10 a year to sell donated furniture and other items. The building was acquired by Monroe County in 2004 as a staging site for post-hurricane relief. Under the lease, the county can use the building during emergencies.
The 46-year-old building “is not in very good shape at all,” said Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson, who oversees county-owned properties. “Now because of the uncertain structural situation, we don’t know if we’ll even be able to use it to house people in a hurricane emergency.”
Monroe County plans to send Habitat a notice of lease termination, to take effect in 120 days. In the meantime, Habitat executives will meet with county staff to review possible solutions, such as making critical repairs and regular inspections. Those talks begin Monday, with Monroe County commissioners getting a report at their Wednesday meeting at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Culutural Center in Key Largo.
“The county has been a good partner with Habitat and we hope to find a win-win solution,” Moss said, “but it’s a tough deadline.”
The inspection report by Reynolds Engineering Services and Hungate Engineer summarizes: “In general, precast beams, foundation piers, and cast-in-place flooring were found to be in good condition. However, cast-in-place columns and associated tie-beams were generally found to be in poor condition with varying degrees of concrete spalling and corroded reinforcing steel observed.
“During the inspection, the building appeared stable and not in immediate structural jeopardy,” it says. “However, there are some areas in which visual observation and hammer chipping of sections of the building’s cast in place concrete indicate the potential for moderate-to-severe reduction in design strength of the concrete.”
Said Wilson, “Our main concern is that the inspectors could only report on what they could see. The problems could go deeper and we don’t know that we’re not going to find lots more.”
Wilson pointed to the county’s recent decision to abandon an effort to repair a nutritional center in Key West in favor of a complete replacement after multiple structural problems were discovered once work began.
