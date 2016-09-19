Marathon resort owner, wife, child die in plane crash

A Marathon resort owner, his wife and son died in a plane crash in Montana on Saturday.
Timothy Brown, 64, Tricia Verhelle-Brown, 45, and their 13-year-old son Theodore “Teddy” Brown perished in the crash 12 miles south of Boyes, Mont., where a rancher found them in the rural area around 12:10 p.m., according to Carter County Sheriff Neil Kittelman.
The Beechcraft 95-B55 Baron was en route from Billings, Mont., to Rapid City, S.D., according to the National Transportation Safety Board.
Billings is the closest city to the crash site, Kittelman said. The 1974 six-seat plane was registered under the name Tropical Isle Resort Inc., according to flight tracker website FlightAware.com.
Brown was the owner of the Kingsail Resort in Marathon and the Seashell Beach Resort on Grassy Key, along with two other hotels in Michigan. Brown’s body was sent to the Montana state medical examiner in Billings for an autopsy while the Stevenson Funeral Home out of Mile City, Mont., retrieved the bodies of Tricia and Teddy from the crash site, he added.
Denise M. Michaels commented on a Billings CBS News affiliate video about the crash that she is the cousin of Tricia, and the Browns lived part of the year in northwest Michigan and the rest of the year in the Florida Keys.
“She and Tim were very happily married and traveled all over the world together,” Michaels wrote. “They have another son named Tim, 15, who didn't make the trip. He stayed home with relatives and is the only surviving family member. We are reeling and stunned with the new of their deaths.”
The NTSB will investigate the crash and a representative said preliminary results could be available as soon as next week.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments