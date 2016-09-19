Key West man fatally shot in the head, police say in ‘suspicious death’

A 58-year-old Key West man died from a gunshot to the head Sunday night in a “suspicious death,” police said.
John Harold Cruz, who worked for the city from 2005 to 2013, was found dead inside his Peacon Lane home after police responded to a medical emergency call after 11:30 p.m., said city spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Police on Monday afternoon released a brief press release which ends with a warning that this is all the department will release at this time.
“Detectives are not releasing details of the circumstances because the investigation in ongoing,” Crean wrote.
Cruz started with the city as a code compliance inspector and one year later was promoted to a code specialist, according to city officials. In 2007, he was promoted to building inspector and worked until he resigned in 2013 at an annual salary of $50,836.
Peacon Lane runs from Caroline to Eaton street and is close to the historic seaport.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments