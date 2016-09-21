Legal issues weigh heavily on county agenda

A heavy caseload of legal issues, including a code violation case involving the former Aqua Ranch property on Long Key, awaits Monroe County commissioners at their meeting today in Key Largo.
County Attorney Bob Shillinger asked commissioners to hold four closed-door sessions after lunch at the meeting at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center, mile marker 102. Only commissioners, top staff and attorneys can be in the meeting room during discussions of legal strategy or possible settlements.
Operators of the Aqua Ranch, an old borrow pit that was turned into a bare-bones marine attraction, ran afoul of several county code rules in 2014.
The owner of the property, Zamindari Investiments, sought to evict the Aqua Ranch operators but now have been included in the county’s lawsuit over the bayside property. The five-acre, water-filled quarry reportedly contains large fish, including sharks.
Other active cases to be discussed in private cover land-use disputes and wastewater connection violations.
In an open session, the commission will vote on a $60,000 settlement to a former Monroe County Sheriff’s Office employee who seeks compensation for suffering a knee and back injury reported incurred while taking property inventory.
Other issues on the 9 a.m. regular-meeting agenda include:
▪ A 10:15 a.m. report on plans to convert the Card Sound Bridge toll booths into a toll-by-plate system. Estimated costs of the conversion are put at $1.75 million.
▪ A request for $30,000 as the county’s share of a $105,000 study by Stetson University to “improve elevation data” and outline steps needed to prepare the county for sea-level rise. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration provides the balance of the funding.
▪ A request for funding of about $54,000 to fund engineering and research into how sea-level rise will affect the county-owned Bayshore Manor Assisted Living Facility in the Lower Keys.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
