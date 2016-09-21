Upper Keys trauma district may soon close its doors

A life-saving agency unknown to most Florida Keys residents likely will soon close up shop, for all the right reasons.
The Upper Keys Health Care Taxing District — best known simply as the Trauma District — “has outlived its usefulness,” said Monroe County Commissioner Sylvia Murphy, a former board member of the heath-care agency.
“A lot of things have happened since it was created, and all together they made it a dinosaur,” Murphy said.
The Trauma District will be phased out after nearly three decades of service if Monroe County commissioners agree.
An initial decision is expected today at the commission’s Key Largo meeting at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center at mile marker 102.
When speaking to Upper Keys groups, Murphy said she often asks “how many people know what the district is. I’m lucky if three out of 20 hands go up. Of course, people didn’t need to know it exists — unless they fell off a building or were in a bad car accident.”
The Health Care Taxing District was created in 1988 to serve as “the payer of last resort for unfunded patient care” when people needed immediate emergency medical help.
At the time, people seriously hurt in accidents on Keys waters or on the undivided, two-lane section of U.S. 1 between Key Largo and Florida City could face delays in transfers to mainland trauma-care facilities unless they had proof of insurance or financial resources. Mainland hospitals often were reluctant to accept transfers without a promise of payment.
The Trauma District guaranteed that patients transferred from the Upper Keys “would not be a financial burden, whatever it took,” Murphy said.
A property tax of a half-mill, later reduced to a quarter-mill, was levied in the Upper Keys after voters approved the district, running from mile marker 65 north to the county line.
The last Upper Keys tax was levied in 1995; reserves have been sufficient since.
Staff with the Trauma District would guarantee payment for a patient transfer, then research the patient’s background to find if they had insurance. Most often they did, so payouts from district funds were limited. The agency still has about $800,000 in the bank.
“Now we have safer cars, mandatory seat belts, lower speed limits and a dividing barrier on the 18-Mile Stretch,” Murphy said. “With computers and cell phones, it’s much less of a problem confirming insurance.”
The Upper Keys district has used its funds to provide rescue equipment to ambulance and fire crews within the its jurisdiction.
In 2008, many Upper Keys residents were dubious about expanding Monroe County’s TraumaStar air-ambulance program since the Trauma District already had negotiated its own service agreements with mainland providers for emergency rescue flights.
“It’s been a true success story. The whole thing has been handled very well,” Murphy said. “But for a while, we’ve thought about phasing the district out when the fund goes below $1 million, and we’re there.”
Commissioners will review a plan to allocate remaining money to medical agencies within the taxing district.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments