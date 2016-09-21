Lawsuit: Store is selling counterfeit bongs

A Key West store is among retailers across the country tarnishing a brand of high-end water pipes by selling cheaper knockoffs of bongs that sell for $300 and up, according to a federal lawsuit.
Sream Inc., a California company that makes, markets and distributes RooR water pipes, says Short Teez Inc., or Shorty’s Market, 215 Duval St., is infringing on its copyright by selling counterfeit pipes.
“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” a manager said Tuesday when called for comment on the lawsuit filed in Key West on Sept. 15. Eizik Shvero, listed with the state as Shorty’s president, couldn’t be reached.
While marijuana smokers have been known to fashion pipes from toilet paper rolls, crushed soda cans and even apples, RooR’s customers are willing to part with $109, $266 or $549 for borosilicate jointed-glass water pipes, parts and accessories, Sream’s attorneys say.
“It is because of the recognized quality and innovation associated with RooR-branded products that consumers are willing to pay higher prices for them,” reads the suit written by attorney Jamie Alan Sasson of the Ticktin Law Group in Deerfield Beach.
“For example, a RooR-branded 45-centimeter water pipe retails for $300 or more, while a non-RooR product of equivalent size will usually sell for less than $100,” Sasson added.
The company says it is entitled to Shorty’s profits from the pipes stamped RooR, attorney’s fees and up to $2 million per trademark infringed under federal law.
Similar complaints have been filed in federal courts elsewhere, including another this month against two California stores.
RooR, founded in 1995 by German glassmaker Martin Birzle, is known in the smoke world for making “some of the best bongs in the business,” according to the online store, Everyonedoesit.com. “He was the first glass artisan to bring exceptional pipes to the mass market, with design cues and branding that appeals to smoking connoisseurs.”
