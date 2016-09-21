Duck Key voters to decide future of Security District

Duck Key voters could have more of a say in how their tax dollars are spent in the future, pending a Nov. 8 nonbinding referendum.
Voters on the Middle Keys island will be asked if they want a new municipal service taxing district, which would terminate the existing Duck Key Security District at the beginning of fiscal year 2018. If yes, it mean money not just for security but for physical improvements on the island
“The idea was that the referendum would be to allow people to choose a municipal service taxing unit with a broader mandate, giving them a larger area of concern and input,” said Sherry Popham, chairwoman of the Duck Key Security District Advisory Board.
There will be two different referendums on the ballot for the 388 registered voters on Duck Key.
The first referendum will ask taxpayers to allow the Security District board to bring the taxes paid for security by the owners of unimproved lots from $20 to $220, increasing every year by $20 to $300 in 2021. The rate for improved lots, those with houses on them, is currently $300.
The second referendum will ask taxpayers to approve the creation of the new taxing unit to replace the Security District and the homeowners association. It proposes taxes of $300 for unimproved lots and $500 for homes.
If voters choose to keep the existing Security District and Homeowners Association, the taxes would bring in a total $650,000 over five years from the collection on 500 parcels in Duck Key. Should the new taxing district be approved, more than $1 million would be raised.
The funds would be used for services including beach erosion control, recreation services and facilities, landscaping and canal maintenance, rather than security services only, for which the funds are currently used. Those security services have included the installation of cameras on all island bridges in recent years and a security company performing frequent patrols on the islands.
The new taxing unit would be called the Duck Key Beautification and Improvement District and the security services would continue under that name, but services would increase.
“The referendum doesn’t create the taxing unit, but it’s an opportunity for them to let us know what they want,” said David Rice, District 4 representative Monroe County Commission. The commission will decide whether the new district will be created pending the results of the vote.
